ComfortDelGro taxi driver throws wheelchair out of boot in family dispute, aggressively slams car doors

ComfortDelGro taxi driver throws wheelchair onto the ground at Redhill, company to take disciplinary actions

A ComfortDelGro taxi driver “helped” to offload a wheelchair from the vehicle’s boot by throwing it onto the roadside in a family dispute.

The incident, caught on dashcam, allegedly occurred at 1.29pm on 18 July at Redhill Road.

In the video, the blue taxi had stopped at a zebra crossing with its doors open. An orange bag went flying out of the left side onto the road.

Shortly after, the cabby alighted and opened the boot, grabbing a wheelchair from inside.

She carried it a few steps and flung it onto the ground.

The cabby then aggressively slammed the doors behind the alighting passengers, roughly grabbing and shoving one of them out of the way.

Following this display, she slammed the boot shut so hard that it failed to close properly. She had to go back and shut it a second time.

ComfortDelGro investigation reveals passengers were cabby’s family

After an investigation, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson told MS News that the incident was a “personal dispute”.

It involved the cabby and her family members, who were being ferried in the vehicle at the time, and did not involve fare-paying passengers.

“That said, we take a serious view of any misconduct by our cabbies,” ComfortDelGro stated.

“We will be addressing this matter internally with the cabby concerned and will take appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with our company policies.”

In an earlier statement while the investigation was ongoing, ComfortDelGro also wrote that the cabby’s actions “do not reflect the professional standards we uphold.”

Netizens criticise attitude of taxi driver

The video had been posted to the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page, with the person submitting the footage criticising the driver’s attitude as “truly unacceptable”.

“The old lady was crying, by the way,” they claimed. The post garnered over 271,000 views at press time.

In the comments, a netizen suggested that we had only seen “one side of the story”.

Another user sarcastically replied that people needed both sides of the story to justify wheelchair throwing.

One commenter correctly theorised that the incident was a family dispute turned public argument.

