TikToker calls S’pore taxi driver ‘racist’, attitude allegedly changed ‘180 degrees’ after learning she’s not from China

Japanese TikToker accuses Singapore taxi driver of being racist, netizens say she’s overreacting

A Japanese TikToker, known as @crazyjapanese_ttv, made waves online after sharing what she described as “one of the worst experiences” she had in Singapore.

In a TikTok video posted on 22 Feb, she claimed that a local taxi driver was rude to her at first but suddenly changed his attitude once he found out she was from Japan and not from China.

The clip has since racked up over 150,000 views and over 1,000 comments, sparking debate among netizens.

‘One of the worst experiences in Singapore’

Recounting the incident, the OP, who was Japanese but could speak fluent Chinese, said she was at a taxi stand with her luggage, ready to head to Changi Airport for her flight back to Japan.

When an “old taxi driver” pulled up, she asked him twice, “Can I get in?” but claimed he barely acknowledged her.

Instead, he simply pointed toward the boot, signalling for her to load her own luggage.

Shocked by what she perceived as indifference, she said, “Wow.”

To confirm payment options, she then asked if he accepted credit cards since she didn’t have cash. She said that she tried to communicate with the taxi driver in Chinese to make herself clearer.

Instead of answering, the driver allegedly raised his voice and repeatedly shouted, “Get in! Get in!”

Taxi driver’s attitude allegedly changed ‘180 degrees’

After bidding farewell to her friend, she entered the taxi and was met with an unexpected question from the driver:

You guys from China?

Hearing this, she was deeply offended and said: “What a racist!”

However, when she clarified that she was from Japan, she claimed the driver’s demeanour shifted “180 degrees”.

“If he knows that I’m from Japan, he [would] treat me like a queen,” she remarked, a contrast to how he seemingly treated her when he thought she was from China.

OP further expressed her frustration, stating that some of the “most stupid people in the world” are those who “generalise and stereotype others”.

She stressed that not all Japanese people are polite, adding that her friends and students from China are often more courteous than some Japanese individuals.

Fuming over the encounter, she concluded her video by saying:

I really hate those kinds of racist people.

Netizens divided over accusation

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with some agreeing with the OP’s sentiments while others felt she was overreacting.

One commenter pointed out that by posting the video, she was ironically generalising Singaporean taxi drivers herself. She later replied to the comment, apologizing if anyone felt offended and clarifying that she did not intend to insult Singaporeans.

Another netizen explained that most taxi drivers in Singapore do not typically assist with luggage, except those who are particularly concerned about scratches to their vehicles.

Meanwhile, a former taxi driver defended his peers, insisting that not all drivers behave the same way. He shared that when he was still in the profession, he always helped passengers with their bags.

Also read: Mum Calls S’pore Taxi Driver Rude For Not Allowing Daughter To Snack Onboard, Sparks Debate Online

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @crazyjapanese_ttv on TikTok.