Taxi Allegedly Rear-Ends Lorry On CTE & Speeds Away, ComfortDelGro Terminates Driver

Taxi Allegedly Rear-Ends Lorry On CTE, Does Not Stop When Chased

With the amount of traffic on the roads, accidents are bound to happen sometimes, despite our best efforts.

What matters the most is how we react to the situation. Unfortunately, it seems that a face-to-face confrontation was too great an undertaking for one taxi driver in Singapore.

The driver was believed to have rear-ended a lorry and sped off, earning him the title ‘hit-and-run taxi driver’ in a viral video.

The lorry driver gave chase but eventually lost the taxi driver.

Taxi allegedly rear-ends lorry on CTE, but driver does not stop

According to an SG Road Vigilante video on Monday (25 Apr), a ComfortDelGro taxi is said to have rear-ended a lorry before taking off.

The video starts with the lorry driver yelling at the taxi, which was on his left. Despite the lorry driver’s shouts and angry gestures, the taxi does not stop. The lorry driver noted the time then to be 9.37am.

Despite the lorry driver’s best efforts and continued chasing, the ComfortDelGro taxi continues breezing down the highway.

Undeterred, the lorry driver continues to give chase. He is seen looking for the taxi and pointing at it.

When both vehicles get off the expressway and onto the main road, the lorry driver finally gets close enough to the taxi, whose driver waves away using his hand.

When it becomes harder to tail the taxi with the ongoing traffic, the lorry driver calls someone for assistance, switching to video call in the process.

The lorry driver is heard saying he has not checked the back of the lorry yet as he was intent on chasing down the taxi driver, whom he repeatedly said had done a “hit and run”.

Both the taxi & lorry sustained visible damage

A clear shot of the taxi is seen in the video, with its front damaged.

It is clear that the taxi’s front is quite severely dented from the impact.

After the lorry driver got down and checked the back of the vehicle, the lorry’s tail lights were also shown to have been knocked inwards.

There are some scuffs and scratches on the back of the lorry as well.

Accident now under investigation

In response to MS News‘ queries, ComfortDelGro group chief branding and communications officer Ms Tammy Tan said they’ve terminated the driver’s hiring agreement.

Here’s their statement in full:

We strongly condemn the behaviour of the cabby, who should have stopped following the accident. As such, we have terminated his hiring agreement with immediate effect.

We would like to convey our deepest apologies to the passengers on board and to the third-party driver and his passengers and will assist them the best we can. We will also assist the police in their investigations.

We should be held accountable for our mistakes

To err is human, so it is normal to slip up once in a while.

While we cannot prevent accidents from occurring, we can accept responsibility by owning up to the mistake and being accountable for it, even if the other party is worked up. Running away is never the answer.

After all, it is only by admitting our errors that can we seek to make amends after an accident.

We hope that the taxi driver has learnt a lesson and that the lorry driver can move on from the episode.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on YouTube.