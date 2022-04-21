Accidents Seen On Both Sides Of PIE, Motorists Urged Not To Slow Down & Kaypoh

Accidents Occur On Both Sides Of PIE At The Same Time On 20 Apr

Driving along expressways during peak hours can be a nightmare, especially if accidents disrupt traffic flow.

On Wednesday (20 Apr), two accidents occurred side by side in both directions of the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

Both accidents seemed to involve cars and motorcycles.

Some netizens deduced that the incidents could be related to one another and advised drivers not to slow down to kaypoh when passing by accident sites.

Video shows accidents side by side on PIE on 20 Apr

On Thursday (21 Apr), Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook group shared that two accidents occurred along PIE on 20 Apr.

Interestingly, they happened right beside one another, on opposite sides of the expressway.

On the right side of the road, PIE towards Changi, right before the Upper Serangoon exit, the accident appeared to have involved three motorcycles and one taxi.

The taxi driver and one of the riders could be seen exchanging information.

On the opposite side of the expressway, mere metres away, another accident happened near the first. Coincidentally, it also involved motorcycles and a car.

One motorcycle was parked behind a car while another lay on its side beside it.

Two riders and another man could be seen nearby.

Netizens urge motorists to focus & be careful

The video gained virality online, garnering almost 300 shares at the time of writing.

Many netizens opined that the double accident could have happened because motorists were looking at the accident on the other side of the road instead of paying attention.

This netizen said the lesson at the end of the day is that everyone, regardless of what vehicle they are driving, needs to focus and be more careful on the road.

Some also shared that it was lucky in this case that no one seemed to be injured.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) about the accident.

Always stay vigilant & aware on roads

It is currently unclear whether the accidents were purely coincidental or were indirectly linked to one another.

However, the advice from netizens rings true no matter the circumstances. People tend to slow down and stare at accidents when driving by.

While it’s human nature to do so, all road users must be vigilant at all times.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Facebook.