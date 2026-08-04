Gamer recreates S’porean taxis in Forza Horizon 6 after Toyota Prius joins game

Gamer makes custom liveries to put Singaporean taxis in Forza Horizon 6 after Toyota Prius was added to game

A Singaporean gamer went viral over the weekend after posting images of their custom liveries that put Singaporean taxis into the popular video game Forza Horizon 6.

The addition of the Toyota Prius to the game on 30 July made this possible.

Within a day of the release, one Reddit user shared screenshots of his creations, which quickly captured the attention of netizens.

Singaporean taxis in Japan

In the photos, recognisable ComfortDelGro, Grab, and TransCab logos emblazon the side doors of the Prius cars.

Although the cars may be familiar, their locations were all but. Images show the cars in Japanese locales, with one featuring Tokyo Tower in the background.

Responding to MS News queries, the Redditor u/c1em3ntchua explained his process.

They said the liveries could be put together in a “matter of minutes” provided the assets are already available.

“In fact, the taxi liveries were all done within 1.5 hours since I already had the vinyl groups premade,” they said. However, those liveries would not be shareable if they were made using someone else’s vinyl groups, which typically meant logos.

Making them from scratch would require time.

“In particular, the TransCab logo took me upwards of 10 hours since it has many curved edges,” they added.

Warm response online

The comments on Reddit were positive, with many asking for the Original Poster (OP) to share the liveries. In one of the replies, the OP shared the codes so that others could access the liveries.

Several commenters even asked for their friend code so that they could play together. While they have not played with anyone yet, the OP told MS News that they received multiple friend requests since the thread was posted.

“I think Singaporeans are pretty receptive to seeing Singapore being represented in video games, and the taxi liveries are no exception,” they said.

“Case in point – the Cities Skylines version of Singapore posted recently also got many positive responses.”

Also read: Arcade operator apologises for taking artwork without approval for SG60 carnival game at City Square Mall



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Featured image adapted from Reddit.