Barriers placed at VIP1 sections of Taylor Swift S’pore concert to deter fans from other areas

Improved crowd control measures at VIP1 sections for Taylor Swift concert

After complaints surfaced of fans rushing into the VIP1 sections during the Taylor Swift concert on 2 Mar, Singapore Sports Hub set up barriers to counter the problem.

They’ve done so in hopes of deterring fans from repeating the act for the upcoming shows.

Fans without VIP1 tickets crowded sections on 2 Mar

Following the crowd-rushing incident, VIP1 ticket holders took to social media to air their frustrations.

One example was TikTok user @linmaxin who claimed that people were shoving one another in the VIP1 section where she was seated on 2 Mar. She also said that the security staff did not know how to handle the situation at that point of time.

The VIP1 sections are the highest-priced tickets of ‘The Eras Tour’. They are positioned closest to the diamond area where Swift performs most of the time.

Barriers implemented since 3 March

Responding to queries from MS News, a Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM) spokesperson acknowledged the incident that occurred on 2 Mar. When this happened, their ushers and security teams urged fans who came over to the VIP1 sections from other categories to return to their original seats.

The following day (3 Mar), “resources and barriers” were implemented to improve the crowd situation. At present, no new reports or complaints have been made.

A video shared by TikTok user @notmarvc shows the updated arrangement at the VIP1 section on 4 Mar. The barriers appeared to be set up in the aisles between two VIP1 sections.

The KASM spokesperson also stressed that the company is dedicated to giving fans a “safe and enjoyable” experience.

