Teacher in Thailand dismissed after inappropriate act in computer lab filled with students

Teacher fired for touching himself in computer lab during class

A primary school in Khon Kaen Province, Thailand, is under investigation after a viral video showed a male teacher allegedly engaging in an inappropriate act in a computer laboratory.

The footage allegedly captured the teacher holding a male student’s head while pleasuring himself.

Incident likely happened before 2026 academic year

On Monday (13 July), Apichai Senayothee (name transliterated from Thai), Director of the Khon Kaen Primary Educational Service Area Office 2, visited the school with officials from the Student Education Management Promotion Group and relevant agencies.

Authorities inspected the computer lab featured in the footage and found that the classroom has since been rearranged, though some features remain as seen in the video.

The teacher in the video did not report for work, and preliminary reports indicate the incident likely occurred before the 2026 academic year.

Teacher removed from duties during investigation

Following the incident, the teacher’s mother contacted the acting school director to confirm her son’s involvement.

She also expressed a willingness to cooperate with authorities.

After an emergency board meeting, the school effectively removed the accused teacher from his duties.

A disciplinary committee has been formed to conduct a probe alongside a professional ethics review, which could result in penalties ranging from suspension to permanent revocation of his teaching licence.

Parent requested teacher never return to teaching at school

According to the student’s parent, the student did not notice the alleged behaviour at the time, as he had been facing forward and focused entirely on his computer screen.

The parent also noted that the school was the teacher’s first civil service posting, where he had served for around six years with no prior complaints or disciplinary issues.

Following the incident, the parent requested that the teacher never return to teaching duties at the school.

Could be permanently banned from teaching profession

“If the investigation confirms the offence, the civil servant teacher faces disciplinary action depending on the severity of the offence. Severe disciplinary penalties range from dismissal to termination,” Mr Senayothee said.

Authorities are still gathering evidence and cross-checking facts from all sides and will take subsequent steps under the relevant laws.

The offender could be permanently banned from the teaching profession, he added.

Also read: Teacher in Thailand suspended for allegedly sexually harassing female students for 20 years

