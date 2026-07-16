South Korean province sets up teacher protection agency inspired by Netflix hit ‘Teach You a Lesson’

Inspired by Netflix hit ‘Teach You a Lesson’, South Korea sets up real-life teacher protection agency

The fictional education agency featured in South Korean action drama ‘Teach You a Lesson’ has inspired a real-life teacher protection body in Gyeonggi Province.

Following an inspector from the Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB), the drama depicts a government-backed agency that uses unconventional and often forceful methods to discipline delinquent students and address problems within the education system.

Released on Netflix on 5 June, the show quickly gained traction and remains among Netflix Singapore’s 10 most-watched shows more than a month later.

It also resonated with some educators, who said the story reflected growing concerns over teachers’ rights, malicious complaints, and the pressures faced by school staff.

Real-life teacher protection agency established in Gyeonggi

Following the drama’s release, the Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education announced the creation of a teachers’ rights protection agency directly under Gyeonggi Provincial Superintendent of Education Ahn Min-seok.

Mr Ahn, a former five-term National Assembly member who previously worked as a university professor and physical education teacher, took office as Gyeonggi’s education superintendent in 2026.

His first publicly approved initiative was a “phone-free school” policy aimed at restricting students’ smartphone use, while the teacher protection plan became his second public signing.

“Teachers will no longer be left alone,” Mr Ahn said on Monday (13 July) as he signed the agency’s operating protocol.

The organisation will consolidate work involving violations of teachers’ rights under one system, providing support from the moment a case is reported through its investigation, resolution, and the affected teacher’s recovery.

It will also handle allegations of child abuse made against educators, as well as malicious complaints from parents or members of the public.

Around 50 officers to provide one-on-one support

The agency will comprise two main divisions: a teacher rights protection response team and an integrated legal support team.

The response team will include around 50 Teacher Rights Protection Officers selected through an open recruitment process.

When serious violations of teachers’ rights, allegations of child abuse against educators, or malicious complaints arise, an officer will be assigned directly to the affected teacher and provide one-on-one support from the initial report until the case is concluded.

Their duties will include visiting schools, responding to incidents, investigating cases, and coordinating psychological, administrative, and legal assistance.

They may also receive and handle complaints from parents on teachers’ behalf, reducing the burden on educators who would otherwise have to manage such disputes themselves.

Meanwhile, the integrated legal support team will comprise education law specialists who conduct on-site investigations, provide legal advice, and assist with litigation where necessary.

“All complaints will be handled promptly under the responsibility of the teacher protection agency, and we will remain accountable throughout the recovery process,” Mr Ahn said.

‘The end of an era in which teachers had to fight alone’

The announcement came as the Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education held a memorial ceremony marking the third anniversary of the death of a teacher from Seoul’s Seoi Elementary School.

The homeroom teacher died by suicide in July 2023 after reportedly facing an excessive workload and persistent complaints.

At the ceremony, teachers said conditions in schools had yet to improve significantly, with malicious complaints, retaliatory reports, and other workplace pressures continuing to affect educators.

Mr Ahn signed the operating plan for the new agency after the memorial.

He said the initiative marked the end of an era in which teachers had to fight alone, adding that educators would no longer be expected to shoulder complaints and legal disputes without institutional support.

Mr Ahn also pledged to investigate malicious complaints during the school holidays and resolve as many outstanding cases as possible.

Teachers who have suffered psychological harm may also request protective measures, including personnel transfers taking effect on 1 Sept.

“Even if there are setbacks, I am prepared to take full responsibility as superintendent,” Mr Ahn said. “Within a year, I will do everything possible to restore teachers’ rights and rebuild public trust.”

Also read: South Korea police inspector allegedly destroys evidence of murder by colleague’s son

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Featured image adapted from IMDb and @gyeonggiedu_official on Instagram.