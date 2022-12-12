Joo Chiat Pet Store Gets Backlash For Selling ‘Teacup’ Dogs, Owner Debunks Claims Of Health Concerns

Joo Chiat Pet Store Specialises In ‘Teacup’ Dogs, Singaporeans Raise Breeding Concerns

Dogs are known as man’s best friend, and when getting one, many often do tons of research to find a breed that best suit their lifestyle.

Recently, a pet store in Joo Chiat began selling ‘teacup’ dogs, which are specially bred to be as small as possible.

The owner felt that these dogs will be popular here, where many live in smaller homes.

However, many Singaporeans have since voiced their concerns about unethical breeding and how these dogs often face genetic health problems.

Newly opened Joo Chiat pet store sells ‘teacup’ dogs

Recently, a new pet store, Tiara Pets, opened its doors at 266A Joo Chiat Road.

The store specialises in ‘teacup’ dogs from Japanese breeders. While this is their first overseas outlet, they have been in Japan for 14 years.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the store offers breeds such as Pomeranian, Chihuahua, Yorkshire terrier, Shiba Inu, and Maltipoo. The smallest of these dogs can weigh less than 1.8kg.

A dog costs between S$8,000 and S$12,000, a similar price range to other pet stores here.

Keiko Kawase, the Japanese founder of Tiara Pets, and her Singaporean husband Joseph Nathan said they have already seen an interest in their miniature dogs.

Ms Kawase is hopeful about the popularity of these dogs here as many Singaporeans live in small apartments, just like in Japanese cities.

Netizens concerned about health & breeding issues

However, ST’s report on the shop ended up garnering quite a bit of controversy online.

Many netizens opined that these ‘teacup’ dogs typically end up with many health issues due to how they may have been bred.

Some shared that because of the dogs’ small size, it may be more difficult for vets to treat any health issues.

Others pointed out that there are already thousands of dogs up for adoption in Singapore.

Thus, it is better to give them a home instead of buying ‘teacup’ dogs.

Tiara Pets says dogs are cleared by vets

Posts on Tiara Pets’ Instagram page state that each of their dogs is checked by vets, has its parents genetically cleared, and has a pedigree certificate.

Speaking to MS News, Tiara Pets shared that while the ‘teacup’ pet industry may not be well established here in Singapore, it already is in Japan. They added that their pets have been genetically cleared by vets and experts there.

Furthermore, all their imported dogs have cleared the Animal & Veterinary Service’s (AVS) health protocol requirements.

The store boasts a reputation of having dogs that live long lives. Their 1.5kg Japanese Chihuahua lived to 16 while their teacup Yorkie is now 12 years old and still going strong.

Both dogs did not face health problems till they reached an old age.

After 15 years in the ‘teacup’ pets industry, Tiara Pets said their customers have been very happy with their dogs.

‘Teacup’ dogs have significant health risks

It is a common notion that ‘teacup’ dogs are bred for their aesthetics. They are meant to be so cute and so small, they could fit in a handbag.

When they are healthy, their small statures also mean they need less food and preventative medications, keeping costs low.

These dogs are also appealing to people who live in smaller apartments with pet size restrictions.

However, experts have voiced their concerns as practices used to breed ‘teacup’ dogs could lead to a host of medical problems.

For one, unethical breeders resort to inbreeding or malnourishment to make these animals as small as possible.

According to PetMD, breeders often pair runts of the litter to breed these miniature dogs. However, the parents are sometimes small due to birth defects or medical conditions.

This results in significant health risks. ‘Teacup’ dogs face common health issues like low blood sugat, heart defects, seizures, respiratory problems, digestive problems, blindness, brittler bones, and liver problems.

Because of their size, they are also more likely to suffer from arthritis and sliding kneecap, which affects their walking abilities.

Nonetheless, dogs from a reputable breeder who get the proper care are said to be able to live up to 15 years, according to Breeding Business.

At the end of the day, Tiara Pets said that just like all other dogs, the most important factor is their health and how much love and care they are given.

