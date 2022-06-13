Telegram Launches Paid Subscription Plan, Premium Users Will Get Higher Limits For Chats & Uploads

Telegram To Launch Paid Subscription Plan In Late-June

Besides WhatsApp, most of us rely on apps like Telegram to chat with friends and family daily.

Later this month, Telegram will be launching a paid subscription plan that offers higher limits for chats, media, and file uploads.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov made the announcement via his channel on Friday (10 Jun).

But the entrepreneur assured that all existing features will remain free.

Telegram paid subscription plan will have additional resources

According to Durov, Telegram Premium, to be launched in late June, is a paid subscription plan that allows users to get additional features, speed, and resources.

This way, users can support Telegram and get first dibs on the app’s new features.

Free users need not worry. Durov stressed that non-subscribers would also benefit from Telegram Premium, such as viewing extra-large documents, media, and stickers sent by Premium users.

They will also be able to tap to add Premium reactions already pinned to a message and react the same way.

Higher limits for those willing to pay

Explaining his rationale behind the launch, Durov said Telegram has been giving users more features and resources than other messaging apps for almost nine years since its launch.

Innovative features like animated stickers, reactions, clean deletes of messages, and messaging editing functions have been available on a free app since 2013. And it remains “unprecedented” and “unrivalled” in 2022.

The Telegram founder said many had asked him to raise the limits further, but this would birth another issue.

The problem here is that if we were to remove all limits for everyone, our server and traffic costs would have become unmanageable, so the party would be unfortunately over for everyone.

For their most demanding fans to get more, the launch of Telegram Premium seemed the best solution.

Paid subscription allows prioritising of users

Durov assured users that not only will existing features remain free, but plenty of new features will also be coming their way.

While advertising experiments have been successful, he believes Telegram should still be funded primarily by users.

This way, users will always remain Telegram’s main priority.

Stay tuned for more information

Telegram has been a game-changer since entering the messaging app market back in 2013.

Hearing the term “paid subscription” can be mildly uncomfortable for those who aren’t prepared to spend, but users can heave a sigh of relief that the company will strive to maintain it as a free messaging app.

Those who wish for further benefits accorded by the subscription plan can stay tuned for more information on Durov’s channel here.

