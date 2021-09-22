Singapore Resident Sets Up Telegram Group For Those Undergoing Home Quarantine

Recently, the Government declared home recovery as the default care protocol for Covid-19 patients. However, since the announcement, information about the recovery programme has been scarce, leaving many in the dark.

Thankfully, a Singapore resident had set up a Telegram group to support those recovering at home. In the text group, they share anecdotes, tips, and words of support for each other during this anxious time.

Some users in the group had even volunteered to help one another with test kit deliveries — a common problem for homebound patients.

Covid-19 patients cite apparent lack of communication from MOH

According to a report by Channel NewsAsia (CNA), patients have taken it upon themselves to self-quarantine at home after receiving their positive results through text.

In a testimony written in the report, patients who have tested positive since the home recovery programme kicked in have cited a lack of communication from authorities about what would happen to them.

Despite this, the patients have remained vigilant, often checking their symptoms and ensuring they stay in the rooms.

Telegram group created to share information about home quarantine

The group’s founder had initially created the text group to support others who are in this predicament.

As there was apparently a lack of information regarding the next course of action, the Telegram group served as a means to share information and their experiences.

Many in the Telegram group face a pain point — the lack of antigen rapid test (ART) kits. According to MOH, individuals serving quarantine are required to submit their ART results daily.

However, as many households have a limited number of kits, they’re might run out of them before their quarantine order ends.

Thankfully, many have reached out to the group to support those under quarantine. One resident even offered to deliver ART kits in their immediate neighbourhood.

Another resident also offered to purchase groceries for anyone in need.

Heartened by community spirit displayed

It is understandably nerve-wracking for someone to test positive for Covid-19, let alone not knowing exactly what to do while isolating at home.

We’re heartened by the community spirit displayed by those in the group, proving that while Covid-19 may keep us physically apart, we are still in this together as one people.

If you too would like to help anyone isolating at home, feel free to join the Telegram group here.

