Man Allegedly Reeking Of Alcohol Blocks Traffic In Telok Kurau, Spits At Police & Gets Arrested

Man Allegedly Reeking Of Alcohol Blocks Traffic In Telok Kurau On 26 June

The sleepy neighbourhood of Telok Kurau was rudely interrupted by a noisy commotion on Monday (26 June) morning.

A man who allegedly reeked of alcohol reportedly blocked traffic by standing in the middle of the road. He also appeared to challenge passers-by — who tried to get him off the road — to a fight.

The man later spat in the face of a police officer, who arrived at the scene to deal with the incident. He was eventually arrested and charged in court.

Man blocks traffic along Telok Kurau Road

A video posted on the SGRV ADMIN Facebook page shows the man holding up traffic by standing in the middle of the road.

Based on the surroundings, the incident appears to have happened along Telok Kurau Road near Bright Centre.

In the first segment of the video, the man was seen causing a nuisance and shouting inaudibly at surrounding cars and passers-by.

He was eventually subdued by a passer-by who held him in a stranglehold and dragged him across the road.

Man kicks taxi & thumps car bonnet

At the start of the second clip, a yellow taxi was seen with its hazard lights turned on while in the middle of the road.

The reason for that appeared unclear at the start, but it soon became apparent that the bald man in black was directing kicks at the taxi’s windscreen and side mirrors.

The taxi eventually drove off but the man soon found his next target — a black sedan.

For no apparent reason, he started resting his body against the car’s windscreen while pointing aggressively at the driver.

He then proceeded to thump loudly on the car’s front bonnet with one hand while holding a yellow cup in the other.

Seemingly challenges passer-by to a fight

When one of the passers-by confronted the man in black, he gestured for the stranger to back away.

He also appeared to issue a challenge for a fight, resting his cup on the car and clenching both hands and pumping them up and down in what seemed like a battle stance.

Another passer-by in green soon came forth and directed the bald man away from the middle of the road.

Man allegedly spit at police officer

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened at about 7.50am on Monday (26 June).

The 58-year-old man reportedly reeked of alcohol at the time and was suspected of being intoxicated.

When police officers arrived at the scene, he allegedly spit at one of the officers.

He was eventually arrested and charged in court on Tuesday (27 June).

Shin Min Daily also reported that he was involved in the incident while out on parole.

Possibly as a result of this, the judge denied him bail. The man is expected to return to court on 4 July.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.