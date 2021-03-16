Temasek JC Ordered Bentos To Thank Staff Members For Job Done In Term 1

Yesterday, we reported that Chilli Api – a caterer in Bedok North – had to suspend their operations indefinitely after 82 people who ate the food they supplied suffered gastroenteritis symptoms.

Turns out, most of them – 43 to be exact – are staff members from the nearby Temasek Junior College (TJC).

Among those from the school, 8 are hospitalised, but are thankfully in stable condition.

Temasek JC ordered 216 lunch boxes from caterer

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), TJC had ordered 216 lunch boxes last Friday (12 Mar) to thank their staff for a job well done in Term 1.

Sadly, some employees who ate the bentos allegedly suffered gastric flu the next day.

Since then, the school has advised staff members who had consumed food from the same caterer to visit a doctor ASAP should they experience similar symptoms, reports CNA.

TJC is also working with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to help with the investigations.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear where the 39 other individuals – who also had gastric flu symptoms after eating food from the caterer – consumed their meals.

Caterer suspended indefinitely from 14 Mar

Yesterday (15 Mar), MOH and SFA issued a joint statement announcing that Chilli Api Catering has been suspended indefinitely from 14 Mar.

This came after 82 people consumed food from the caterer and suffered gastroenteritis symptoms afterwards.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Chilli Api has come under the spotlight for hygiene issues.

In 2019, 24 individuals from Jurong Polyclinic reportedly suffered similar gastric issues after eating food from the caterer.

As a result, the caterer’s food hygiene grade was downgraded to ‘C’.

Hope affected individuals will get well soon

It’s troubling to hear of so many people falling ill after consuming food from the same source. MS News wishes all of them a speedy and smooth recovery.

We hope Chilli Api takes a serious view of the incident and would implement changes to prevent similar incidents from happening moving forward.

