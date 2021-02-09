Tesla Singapore Website Now Live, Model 3 Reportedly Priced Competitively

Exactly a month ago, we reported that Tesla had listed 10 jobs on LinkedIn, hinting at a possible return to Singapore.

On Tuesday (9 Feb), the Tesla sale portal went ‘live’ with 2 variations of the Model 3 now available for sale, starting from $112,845 excluding COE.

This came a week after the 2 models were spotted on the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) fuel comparison website.

Tesla sale website goes ‘live’ featuring 3 models

As expected, Tesla’s website interface is sleek, minimalistic, and futuristic, very much like their vehicles.

Though the site features 3 models, only the Model 3 is available for order.

The Standard Range Plus Model 3 sedan would set consumers back nearly $113,000 excluding COE.

On the other hand, the higher-end Performance variant would cost roughly 40 grand more, at a little under $155,000 before COE.

The 2 models have a maximum power output of 239.0kW and 377.0kW respectively.

Despite Tesla’s atas reputation, the pricing of the Model 3 is reportedly competitive, rivalling the popular Toyota Camry, but giving customers more value.

That’s not all, the Model 3’s competitive pricing might have an impact on existing continental cars and higher-end ones by Japanese brands, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Tesla models listed on LTA’s website last week

Earlier last week, the 2 models were found listed on LTA’s Fuel Economy Comparison website.

According to ST, the list of cars on the website are typically from manufacturers and authorised agents, and doesn’t include parallel imports.

Both Tesla models have been accorded the A1 banding under the Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES), allowing buyers to enjoy a $25,000 rebate.

Additionally, owners can reportedly enjoy another rebate of up to $20,000 under the Electric Vehicle Early Adoption Incentive announced last year.

In total, buyers can enjoy rebates of up to $45,000 when they purchase the Tesla vehicles.

Exciting times on the road ahead

Tesla’s imminent entry into Singapore certainly is an exciting one. Not sure about you, but we can’t wait to see these electric cars on our roads in the near future.

Featured image adapted from MotorTrend.