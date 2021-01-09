Tesla Reportedly Coming To Singapore, Has Supercharger Marker Placed Near Country Club

Since 2016, there have been rumours of electric car maker Tesla re-entering the Singapore market.

Source

Though these rumours died down over the years, talk of its imminent entry here gained steam recently, as it added yet another 2 job vacancies in Singapore.

At the time of writing, there are 10 such listings on the company’s LinkedIn page.

Source

Tesla adds 2 new job listings in Singapore

Though 8 of Tesla’s job listings were posted some 2 months back, 2 more surfaced just weeks ago.

Source

The 2 positions that they recently sought to fill are that of an Operations Manager and a Country Manager, both based in Singapore.

Despite being up for just weeks, over 200 job-seekers have applied for the positions at the time of writing.

Source

Tesla did not disclose any information pertaining to wages.

Nevertheless, if you’ve always wanted to work for a company like Tesla, here’s your chance.

Supercharger might be at Singapore Island Country Club

Meanwhile, on Tesla’s official website, the electric car company shared that it will be arriving in Singapore “soon”.

Source

Another indication of Tesla’s imminent entry is the marker indicating that a supercharger will be located at Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) — the first of its kind here.

Source

For the uninitiated, Tesla’s supercharger can reportedly charge a car within just 30 minutes, a stark contrast to the several hours other conventional chargers would take.

For illustration purposes

Source

Some experts quoted by The Straits Times (ST) said placing the supercharger at SICC is a sound choice as members of the club would be among those who would be able to afford one of Tesla’s automobiles.

However, Electrek – a US news site – said a marker on Tesla’s site might not necessarily serve as confirmation of a supercharger’s location. After all, the company would still have to find a property to house the supercharger, secure the relevant permits, and source for an appropriate utility company.

Rumours of Tesla returning to Singapore started in 2016

After a short 6-month stint in Feb 2011, there were rumours in 2016 that the American car manufacturer would be making a return to our shores.

However, there have been few updates since, apart from occasional tweets by founder Elon Musk claiming that the Singapore government was allegedly unsupportive of electric cars.

Source

It’s unclear how the narrative has gone since then, but if recent signs are anything to go by, the situation seems promising for Tesla fans here.

Do you think Tesla is coming to Singapore soon?

Though there has been no official news yet of Tesla’s return to Singapore, we are certain that their arrival would have an interesting impact on the automobile scene here.

Do you think the job listings and other ‘signs’ are indicative of Tesla’s imminent move here? Share your predictions and thoughts in the comments below!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash and LinkedIn.