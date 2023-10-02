Texas Chicken Outlets Are Now Open 24 Hours & Serving New Breakfast Items From 4am

All Texas Chicken Outlets Are Open 24/7 Except For NEX

When the late-night hunger pangs strike, sometimes only fast food can truly make you happy.

For the longest time, however, Singaporeans had just selected McDonald’s outlets to satisfy their nocturnal fast-food cravings.

Thankfully, we now have another option — almost all Texas Chicken outlets are now open 24 hours a day.

They have also introduced new items on their breakfast menu, which they will start serving at 4am.

Texas Chicken outlets now 24 hours except for NEX

In a press release, Texas Chicken said their outlets in Singapore had started opening 24 hours a day, seven days a week from 1 Oct.

That is, except for their outlet at NEX, which would operate from 8am to 11.30pm.

Thus, Singaporeans can enjoy their delectable fried chicken and honey butter biscuits at any time of the day.

This applies not only to their 11 24-hour physical outlets across the island but for delivery via Foodpanda, GrabFood, Deliveroo and the Texas Chicken app.

Breakfast served from 4am

Since their outlets are now open round-the-clock, breakfast will be served from 4am, said the chain.

They have also introduced a couple of new breakfast items to boot — namely the Chicken Ham & Egg Fluffy Burger and Chicken Sausage, Bacon & Egg Fluffy Burger.

Each burger can be ordered as part of a set with a hash brown and drink, with the Chicken Ham & Egg combo costing S$8.20 and the Chicken Sausage, Bacon & Egg combo just a dollar more at S$9.20.

Besides the burgers, customers can also order various breakfast platters, muffins, wraps and porridge until 11am. Here’s their full breakfast menu.

Texas Chicken’s 24/7 opening is exciting

Texas Chicken’s addition to the 24/7 fast-food scene is exciting, especially for those who live near an outlet.

Hopefully, more food establishments will decide to open 24 hours to assuage the demands of night owls and/or early risers.

Will you be hanging out at your local Texas Chicken in the middle of the night? Do share it with us if you do.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and courtesy of Texas Chicken.