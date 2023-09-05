Texas Chicken S’pore Launching Limited-Edition Chicken Hoodie, Redeem With A Get-Together Set

Latest News Lifestyle

The hoodie will be available from 17 Sep.

By - 5 Sep 2023, 8:20 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Limited-Edition Texas Chicken Hoodie Will Be Available On 17 Sep

Come 17 Sep, Texas Chicken Singapore will be launching new merchandise — this time, it’s a chicken hoodie.

The new launch comes after its chicken bag went viral earlier this year, with knock-offs even appearing online.

Image courtesy of Texas Chicken Singapore

The hoodie will be available for free with every purchase of the Chicken Get-Together Set.

Free hoodie for every purchase of Chicken Get-Together Set

For chicken lovers or just fans of anything cute, this hoodie might be right up your alley.

The white apparel features chicken details on its hood — from the yellow beak to the beady black eyes, and even the red crown.

Image courtesy of Texas Chicken Singapore

Besides that, it also has a pair of chicken feet affixed to its hem, completing the chic look.

The hoodie comes in two adult sizes, large or extra-large for an oversized fit.

Meanwhile, children can also look extra adorable with a smaller version of the outerwear.

Image courtesy of Texas Chicken Singapore

The exclusive hoodie will be free with every purchase of Texas Chicken’s Get-Together Set, valued at S$34.90.

Hoodie available while stocks last

However, those interested should make sure to get their hands early on the item.

Texas Chicken Singapore’s limited-edition hoodie will only be available while stocks last.

Based on recent experience, these items will most likely sell out fast.

That said, hopefully, Singaporeans will practise some patience and compassion for the staff on the ground.

In April, a Texas Chicken staff member allegedly broke down crying from stress during their previous chicken bag promotion.

Also read: Texas Chicken Staff Allegedly Cries From Stress Due To Customers’ Exclusive Chicken Bag Queries

Texas Chicken Staff Allegedly Cries From Stress Due To Customers’ Exclusive Chicken Bag Queries

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

All images courtesy of Texas Chicken Singapore.

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

Article written by:

Dayana Rizal
Dayana Rizal
  • More From Author