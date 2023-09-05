Texas Chicken S’pore Launching Limited-Edition Chicken Hoodie, Redeem With A Get-Together Set

Limited-Edition Texas Chicken Hoodie Will Be Available On 17 Sep

Come 17 Sep, Texas Chicken Singapore will be launching new merchandise — this time, it’s a chicken hoodie.

The new launch comes after its chicken bag went viral earlier this year, with knock-offs even appearing online.

The hoodie will be available for free with every purchase of the Chicken Get-Together Set.

Free hoodie for every purchase of Chicken Get-Together Set

For chicken lovers or just fans of anything cute, this hoodie might be right up your alley.

The white apparel features chicken details on its hood — from the yellow beak to the beady black eyes, and even the red crown.

Besides that, it also has a pair of chicken feet affixed to its hem, completing the chic look.

The hoodie comes in two adult sizes, large or extra-large for an oversized fit.

Meanwhile, children can also look extra adorable with a smaller version of the outerwear.

The exclusive hoodie will be free with every purchase of Texas Chicken’s Get-Together Set, valued at S$34.90.

Hoodie available while stocks last

However, those interested should make sure to get their hands early on the item.

Texas Chicken Singapore’s limited-edition hoodie will only be available while stocks last.

Based on recent experience, these items will most likely sell out fast.

That said, hopefully, Singaporeans will practise some patience and compassion for the staff on the ground.

In April, a Texas Chicken staff member allegedly broke down crying from stress during their previous chicken bag promotion.

Also read: Texas Chicken Staff Allegedly Cries From Stress Due To Customers’ Exclusive Chicken Bag Queries

All images courtesy of Texas Chicken Singapore.