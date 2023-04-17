Texas Chicken Staff Allegedly Cries From Stress Due To Customers’ Exclusive Chicken Bag Queries

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Texas Chicken Staff Cries Under Pressure, Stressed Out From Customers’ Queries

When working in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, staff are often placed in intense and stressful situations.

On Sunday (16 Apr), Texas Chicken Singapore gave out free exclusive chicken bags with every purchase of their 13th Anniversary Chick Deal.

This led to extremely long queues at almost every Texas Chicken outlet.

One Texas Chicken staff must have felt great stress when dealing with customers’ queries about the promotion, causing her to burst into tears.

Texas Chicken staff cries

A passerby at one of the Texas Chicken Singapore outlets shared a video on TikTok.

The video featured a Texas Chicken staff crying, most likely due to stress from customers’ queries.

In the video, the staff is facing the wall and sobbing profusely.

An elderly uncle places his hands on her shoulder, attempting to comfort her.

The uncle also calls over another woman to help comfort the staff member.

Customers repeatedly asked staff about Texas Chicken promotion

In response to MS News’ queries, the OP, Usman, shared that the uncle was initially asking the staff member about the free chicken bag.

The uncle wanted to clarify if there were any more chicken bags, and if the 13th Anniversary Chick Deal was still available.

The staff clarified that there were no more chicken bags available, but confirmed the promotion was still ongoing.

In response, the uncle suggested to the staff member to provide feedback to the management.

Instead of letting customers queue blindly, the restaurant should indicate how many chicken bags were still available, he said.

Upon hearing this, two other customers came forward to share that they had been queuing for 4.5 hours and five hours respectively.

The uncle then suggested that these customers should be given a bag once they have been restocked.

The staff member, who was becoming more panicked, tried to explain that the bags could not be restocked. However, the uncle apparently kept repeating himself.

Suddenly, she burst into tears and ran to a corner, according to Usman.

The uncle panicked and tried to comfort her, and also asked other customers to help calm her down.

Usman also clarified that none of the customers was rude or scolding the staff member. He shared that it may have been due to a lack of experience that caused her to feel stressed out.

MS News has also reached out to Texas Chicken Singapore for their comments. We will update the article when they get back to us.

Netizens hope customers will be more understanding to F&B staff

Several netizens expressed their concern for the staff member featured in the video, sharing that they understand how she must have felt.

One netizen shared that customers should learn to treat these F&B staff members with greater respect.

Another TikTok user also noted that working in the F&B is extremely “tough”.

Furthermore, F&B outlets are often understaffed, so it is important to treat their staff members nicely.

Hopefully, this incident will remind the public to be more understanding towards the F&B staff during stressful situations.

Featured image adapted from @usman26waw on TikTok.