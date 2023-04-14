Texas Chicken S’pore Has Free Chicken Bag, Buy 13th Anniversary Chick Deal To Redeem

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Texas Chicken Singapore Has Free Chicken Bag Available From 16 Apr

Fast food chains seem to be hopping on the trend of fashionable merch, with McDonald’s recently giving out free, limited-edition patty puffer bags.

Joining in the trend, Texas Chicken Singapore just announced that they will be giving out free chicken bags to celebrate their 13th anniversary on 17 Apr.

All you have to do is purchase a 13th Anniversary Chick Deal from Sunday (16 Apr) onwards to redeem the adorable accessory.

Texas Chicken Singapore giving out exclusive free chicken bag

In celebration of Texas Chicken Singapore’s 13th anniversary, the famous fried chicken chain will be giving out free chicken bags to customers.

Made from cotton, this exclusive chicken bag is sure to attract attention. The wearable accessory features a sling, so you won’t have to lug the bag around like you’re manhandling a stuffed chicken.

Getting your hands on the unique bag is easy — simply purchase a 13th Anniversary Chicken Deal and you’ll be able to redeem it. Priced at only S$13.90, the 13th Anniversary Chicken Deal comes with two different mains, as well as two servings of mashed potatoes and soft drinks.

Redeem them while stocks last

You can redeem this chicken bag at any of the Texas Chicken outlets in Singapore from Sunday (16 Apr) onwards.

Below are the locations of the various Texas Chicken outlets you can redeem the bag from:

163 AMK Ave 4 #01-444

643 Bukit Batok Central #01-42

Causeway Point #01-14/15

Century Square #05-03

Hougang Capeview #02-17

NEX #04-18/19/20

Pioneer Mall #02-01

Resorts World Sentosa #B1-215/216

The Seletar Mall #B1-06/07

The Star Vista #B1-1

Since these bags are only available while stocks last, we’d advise that you get your hands on them before they run out. Maybe set a reminder on your calendar to be among the first to redeem it.

What other unique accessories do you think other fast food chains should release? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from @texaschickensg on Instagram.