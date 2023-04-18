Viral Texas Chicken Bag Sold Online From S$2.90, Cheaper Than Meal Required To Redeem

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Viral Texas Chicken Bag Sold Online On Taobao And Shopee

On Sunday (16 Apr), Texas Chicken Singapore gave customers a free ‘chicken bag’ for every purchase of Chick Deal as part of its 13th anniversary celebrations.

Despite limiting each customer to one redemption, the quirky accessory ran out of stock relatively early in the day.

However, some netizens have seemingly found similar chicken bags for sale on e-commerce sites like Shopee and Taobao.

While certainly not free, the chicken bags are available at relatively affordable prices that are cheaper than the Texas Chicken meal required to redeem them.

Viral Texas Chicken bag also sold on Taobao, Shopee & Ali Express

Though many customers were disappointed that they did not manage to secure the chicken bags from Texas Chicken, some netizens have found alternative ways of getting the bags.

According to them, similar-looking bags are available on e-commerce websites like Shopee, Taobao, and AliExpress.

A cursory search on Shopee returned listings of similar bags, with prices from about S$8.50.

However, the listings were all from Mainland China, which means customers would likely have to pay fees for the bags to be shipped to Singapore.

Similar listings can also be found on the Chinese e-commerce site Taobao, with the bags going at very affordable prices.

There’s even at least one seller offering it for 15 yuan (S$2.90).

The chicken bags were also spotted on AliExpress, in multiple colours no less.

Relisted on Carousell for as high as S$60

Despite the bags’ wide availability, some Carousell users decided to take advantage of the situation and list them at relatively exorbitant prices.

One scalper even listed their brand new “Texas Chicken Limited Edition Chicken Bag” for a whopping S$60.

While the chicken bags might not be available for free anymore, at least we know there are alternative means to get them, albeit at a small price.

