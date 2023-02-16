Former Thai Actor Allegedly Homeless After Declaring Bankruptcy, Works At Flea Market To Get By

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Former Thai Actor Ryu Athit Reportedly Homeless, Sells Secondhand Goods To Survive

For lovers of Thai dramas, Ryu Athit is a pretty familiar name.

One of the country’s biggest heartthrobs in the 90s, he left the entertainment industry two decades ago for his own health.

Now bankrupt, Ryu sells secondhand goods at a flea market in Bangkok. He recently opened up to local Thai media about his struggles.

Debuted at just 14 years old

Thairath reported that Ryu spoke to local Thai news channel The Talking Show about the scandals that he was embroiled in over the past two decades.

The former actor debuted in showbiz at just 14 years old and was considered a heartthrob for most of his young adult life.

However, struggles with his mental health emerged, which the media latched on to.

Ryu revealed that local Thai media were relentless in their reports, calling him “crazy” and “delusional”.

“The media has done this to me,” he said.

After the media frenzy, Ryu took a break from the entertainment industry to seek medical treatment. In the span of 10 years, he was reportedly in and out of five hospitals.

Rampant negative publicity ruined his marriages

His marriages did not end well, either. Ryu Athit has two sons from his first marriage.

VN Express reported that his mother-in-law often accused him of not supporting his family following the divorce.

Eventually, Ryu remarried and things went well at the start. With his second wife, he had one daughter.

Unfortunately, the rampant negative publicity led to another divorce and a decline in work. Ryu noted that there were even several reports of him abusing his wife and children.

The bad press also turned many fans against him.

According to Thaiath, he has not kept in contact with any of his ex-wives or children.

Turns suicidal from negative publicity

Now avoiding all news related to the entertainment industry, Ryu said he didn’t blame social media for the negative publicity.

The impact on his reputation, however, was unmistakable. His car accident back in 2011 made matters worse.

At one point, Ryu even considered ending his own life. He had even made it all the way to the edge of a building when a call from a friend stopped him in his tracks.

“He scolded me and he cried and begged me not to do it,” Ryu said.

Thai actor now homeless after bankruptcy

Ryu’s life hasn’t seemed to take a turn for the better, as 8days recently reported that the actor was homeless after declaring bankruptcy.

Resorting to selling secondhand goods at a flea market, Ryu sleeps by the roadside and uses water from an outdoor tap to shower.

However, he remains optimistic for a better future, even celebrating the New Year’s countdown at Chiang Mai recently.

Here’s wishing Ryu all the best for the years ahead.

Featured image adapted from @ryu.atith on TikTok and Nownews.