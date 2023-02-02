F4 Thailand Actors To Hold Concert In S’pore, Catch The 4 Shooting Stars IRL

F4 Thailand Actors To Hold Concert In Singapore On 11 Mar

Come March, the lead actors of the drama “F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers”, will be gracing our shores as part of their first Asia tour.

Fans who want to catch a glimpse of the popular foursome can start snagging tickets during the pre-sale on Friday (3 Feb) or the general sale on Saturday (4 Feb).

In a press release today (2 Feb), Live Nation revealed that the lead actors from the drama, “F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers“, will be holding a concert in Singapore on 11 Mar 2023.

As the name suggests, the series is the Thai adaptation of the ever-popular romance drama “Boys Over Flowers”.

Playing the role of the “Flower Four”, or F4 for short, they won over many fans with their good looks and exceptional acting.

Following a sold-out concert in Thailand, their agency announced that the four would embark on the “Shooting Star Asia Tour” which includes stops in Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea among others.

Fans can look forward to a performance of the series’ soundtracks, such as “Shooting Star” and “Who Am I”.

Fans stand to enjoy a variety of benefits

There are four categories for the concert tickets, starting from S$148.

Fans stand to enjoy a variety of benefits, such as exclusive photocard sets, limited edition signed posters and a group photo with the boys.

Besides that, all ticket holders are entitled to an official postcard.

The Live Nation pre-sale of the tickets begins on Friday (3 Feb), from 12pm to 11.59pm via their website.

Meanwhile, general sale of the tickets will start at 4pm on Saturday (4 Feb), via the following channels:

Ticketmaster website

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

All SingPost outlets

Here’s a full rundown of the concert deets:

THE FIRST ASIA TOUR OF BRIGHT–WIN–DEW-NANI

SHOOTING STAR ASIA TOUR IN SINGAPORE

Date: 11 Mar 2023

Show Time: 8pm

Venue: The Star Theatre

Ticket Prices: $288 / $238 / $188 / $148 (excludes booking fee)

Look forward to a memorable night with F4

With the Singapore stop being part of their first Asia tour, many fans must be eagerly anticipating the boys’ performances during the concert.

We wish fans the best of luck in clinching good tickets for the concert.

Featured image adapted from @bbrightvc on Instagram.