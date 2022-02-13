Thai Couples Urged To Mask Up During Valentine’s Day Sex To Protect Against Covid-19

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and many have their romantic dates all planned out.

And while some are looking forward to having some saucy alone time with bae, couples in Thailand have recently been urged by authorities to mask up during Valentine’s Day sex.

This comes as Covid-19 surges in Thailand, with the number of cases doubling in the past 2 weeks.

Thai couples advised to wear masks during sex

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Thailand’s health authorities have expressed concerns that the special occasion would cause a further surge in Covid-19 cases.

While acknowledging that people have sex on normal days, they have since reminded couples to practise safe pandemic sex. This includes wearing masks while doing the deed to reduce Covid-19 risks.

On Friday (11 Feb), the Bureau of Reproductive Health director Bunyarit Sukrat said individuals might catch Covid-19 through close-contact breathing and exchanging saliva.

He then advised lovers to do antigen rapid tests (ARTs) before their dates to prevent passing the virus to their partners, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Besides that, the authorities said it’s best if couples “avoid face-to-face sex positions” as well as “deep kissing”.

They also gave a friendly reminder to use contraceptives to avert unwanted pregnancies.

Popular holiday for Thailand

While Valentine’s Day is commemorated worldwide, it is a special event for Thais.

According to ST, it is also considered a lucky day for couples to wed.

Typically on Valentine’s Day, long queues can be seen at marriage registration offices. This is especially the case in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district, which translates to ‘love district’.

Thailand’s health authorities’ recommendations came as the country saw an uptick in Covid-19 cases.

In the past fortnight, cases have risen from about 8,000 at the start of the month to almost double the figure, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Stay safe during Valentine’s Day

In Aug 2021, Thailand’s Department of Health also released a series of ‘Covid-19 safe sex guidelines’. This included avoiding kissing, wearing a mask, and finding a position that is not face-to-face.

While the recommendations might seem extreme and comical to some, it is undeniable that the coronavirus remains a salient threat.

So even as you make plans to head out with bae this Valentine’s Day, even if it is just for a meal, do observe Singapore’s prevailing safe management measures and stay safe!

