Aperia Mall Thai Supermarket Has Food Stalls Selling Stuffed Buns & Noodles, Open From 27 June

Thai Supermarket At Aperia Mall Launches Food Stalls On 27 June

For those who don’t know, Thai Supermarket has relocated from its previous home in Golden Mile to Aperia Mall.

The new premises have been operational since 11 June, however, visitors have yet to fully experience the food stalls.

As such, Thai Supermarket’s most recent announcement comes as exciting news.

On 27 June, the supermarket will be hosting its grand opening, with a complete line-up of food and beverage partners.

5 food stalls at Thai Supermarket serve authentic dishes

Thai Supermarket made the exciting announcement of its grand opening yesterday (23 June) on Facebook.

In the post, it states that shoppers will now get “full access” to all of its food and beverage partners.

Prior to the announcement, some stalls have soft-launched their offerings.

However, come 27 June, the public can look forward to all five official food vendors.

The latest to launch will be Slurp Noodle & Tea Bar, a dine-in experience by FOLKS COLLECTIVE at the supermarket’s dining hall.

Food stalls have both takeaway & dine-in options

Apart from the dine-in stalls, there are also kiosks like Yùng yùng and Talad Thai Banana that offer light bites to-go.

While Yùng yùng specialises in stuffed Yaowarat Buns, Talad Thai Banana has drawn crowds for its banana fritters since its soft opening on 15 June.

Meanwhile, Thai Yum Mee opened for business on 19 June, offering dishes like Chiang Rai Noodles and sweet treats such as the Mango Slushie.

Photos available online show a seating area just outside the supermarket, so you can stop to enjoy your food and drink purchases after grocery shopping.

Grand opening to feature performances & activities

Come 27 June, shoppers can look forward to the above-mentioned offerings at Thai Supermarket’s grand opening.

What’s more, there’ll be a full-day’s worth of entertainment, including a sword dance and a live band.

Additionally, shoppers who buys items from Thai Supermarket will receive 10% off all purchases to celebrate the special occasion.

If you’re interested, here’s how you can get there:



Thai Supermarket Grand Opening @ Aperia Mall

Address: 12 Kallang Avenue, Mall, #01-20 Aperia, Singapore 339511

Date: 27 June 2023

Opening Hours: 12pm – 8pm

Nearest MRT: Bendemeer and Lavender Stations

Thai Supermarket stalls offer food for hungry shoppers

After a few weeks of waiting, Thai Supermarket will finally be open in full glory.

For those lucky enough to live or work around the area, this might be your golden opportunity to have lunch at the new dining hall.

Will you be paying a visit to taste the food offerings at Thai Supermarket? Let us know your favourite picks in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Yùng yùng on Facebook.