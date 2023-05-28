Thai Supermarket To Reopen In 1st Week Of June At Aperia Mall, Will Have Dining Area

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Thai Supermarket At Aperia Mall To Launch This June

One of Golden Mile Complex’s longtime tentpoles, Thai Supermarket, has found itself a new home. It is currently gearing up to welcome customers at its new premises at Aperia Mall.

Per a feature by The Straits Times (ST), the supermarket will be reopening sometime during the first week of June.

The popular grocer has also been sharing updates about its move and renovation works on its Instagram page.

Supermarket undergoes complete overhaul

Several Instagram stories and posts show that the new premises at Aperia Mall will look entirely different from its original premises at Golden Mile Complex.

Previously, the old storefront boasted a large, albeit dated and old-fashioned, green signboard.

Now, a sleek, modern new look graces the entrance of the new storefront at Aperia Mall.

The new store will also be bigger and better than before. Images of the renovation works depict the extent of the overhaul.

There are also wooden countertops for what appears to be a new in-store eatery and dining area.

Patrons can also expect their shopping experience to be wrapped up in style with its new minimalist cashier area.

New F&B & lifestyle offerrings

According to ST, the new supermarket at Aperia Mall takes up a whopping 6,000 square feet on the ground floor of the mall, with a 64-seat dining area to boot.

The dining area will see two stalls run by Cross Street Exchange Thai restaurant Folks Collective. One stall will primarily offer salads and rice bowls, while the other will serve a range of Thai noodle dishes.

Bubble tea and bread brand Yung Yung and fried fritters joint Talad Thai Banana will also have stalls in the new location.

Additionally, a hair and nail salon will take up two kiosks within the premises.

Since the closure of the iconic ‘Little Thailand’, many tenants of Golden Mile Complex have either relocated or closed.

We are glad to see that this mainstay of Golden Mile Complex has found a new home.

