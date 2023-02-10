Golden Mile Thai Supermarket Moving To Aperia Mall, Get Authentic ‘Land Of Smiles’ Products

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Thai Supermarket To Relocate From Golden Mile To Aperia Mall

Over the years, Golden Mile Complex has become the one-stop shop in Singapore for anything Thai.

For many, the building is a treasure trove of authentic products directly imported from the Land of Smiles.

With Golden Mile slated to close later this year, many are wondering if they can still find ‘Little Thailand’ elsewhere.

If that’s you, you’ll be glad to know that one Golden Mile mainstay will soon make its debut in a Kallang shopping centre.

Golden Mile Thai Supermarket Moving to Aperia Mall

Compared to Golden Mile Complex, Aperia Mall is a humble retail centre that mainly serves those living and working in the Kallang area.

However, it could soon attract more visitors once Thai Supermarket opens there.

Coconuts Singapore reported that some eagle-eyed passers-by have spotted notices hinting at the supermarket’s new location.

According to the documents, the supermarket will take over some units on the first floor.

Based on the details provided, a representative of Thai Supermarket Pte Ltd signed the documents on 28 Jan.

Relocation has been confirmed

Speaking to MS News, a spokesperson from Aperia has confirmed that Thai Supermarket will indeed be opening at the mall.

Here’s how you can find your way there:



Aperia Mall

Address: 12 Kallang Ave, Singapore 339511

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm

Nearest MRT: Bendemeer and Lavender Stations

That said, it is not confirmed when the supermarket will open to the public.

It is also not clear which units the supermarket will be occupying.

Back in Jan, Thai Supermarket confirmed that it will be moving premises but did not disclose any other details.

At the time of writing, Thai Supermarket’s last post on Facebook on 19 Jan was about its CNY opening hours.

Many look forward to the move

Despite the lack of information, netizens seem excited about the relocation.

One user is glad that the supermarket is moving to a more accessible location.

They also want more Thai food stalls to follow suit and move to Aperia Mall.

Another said that Aperia Mall is fortunate to have Thai Supermarket as a future tenant.

They pointed out that the mall has little footfall and believed that the supermarket will attract more visitors.

‘Little Thailand’ lives on

Now that the move has been officially confirmed, many can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Thai Supermarket is not gone for good.

Even if Aperia Mall is still a little out of the way for you, the supermarket has a well-stocked online shop for all your Thai food cravings.

We’re glad to know that a part of ‘Little Thailand’ will live on and hope that the relocation goes smoothly.

