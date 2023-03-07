Golden Mile Complex Farewell Party Has Music, Dancing & Food, Visitors Bid ‘Little Thailand’ Goodbye

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Visitors Bid Farewell To Golden Mile Complex With One Last Party

For years, visitors have been flocking to Golden Mile Complex in Singapore — aka ‘Little Thailand’ — to experience a slice of Thailand in our island country.

Unfortunately, we will have to say goodbye to the landmark very soon. With Golden Mile Complex’s successful en bloc sale, the tenants and vendors will have to vacate the building by May 2023.

Ahead of the complex’s closure, a farewell party dubbed ‘The Last Mile’ was held there on Saturday (4 Mar) for visitors to have a final hurrah.

Party lasts through the night till 4am

A TikTok video of the event by @femalesingapore showed a rather successful turnout rate for the party, which involved music, dancing, and food.

According to the event details, the party lasted through the night, from 7.30pm to 4am.

Revellers soaked in the vibrant atmosphere at five different venues within the complex, as musicians and DJs churned out irresistible beats.

Meanwhile, an impromptu mobile karaoke session in the middle of the complex saw visitors belting their hearts out to classic hits like ‘Top of the World’ by The Carpenters with their microphones in one hand and beer cans in another.

Of course, one can’t celebrate an iconic building without paying tribute to its architect, who in this case, was the late Mr William Lim.

Mr Lim apparently played an important role in designing Golden Mile Complex’s signature step-terraced façade.

His vision was what inspired Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to conserve the building’s architecture.

A place with a special appeal to creative communities in Singapore

The organisers of ‘The Last Mile’ explained that they hosted the party to commemorate the building, which isn’t just a representation of Thai culture, but also holds a “special appeal to various creative communities and sub-cultures” in Singapore.

Beyond these groups, the crowd at the party proved that Golden Mile Complex has a special place in many people’s hearts, regardless of their backgrounds.

If you missed ‘The Last Mile’, you can still head down to Golden Mile Complex till May. Do note that the exact date of the building’s handover is presently unclear, so keep a lookout for updates.

Here’s how to get there in case you’ve forgotten:



Golden Mile Complex

Address: 5001 Beach Rd, Singapore 199588

Nearest MRT: Nicoll Highway Station

Visit Golden Mile Complex for one last time

Whether you’re a frequent visitor or not, nobody can deny the unique character of Golden Mile Complex. Not many places in Singapore can seemingly transport us to a whole other country.

Before we bid the building goodbye, find time to drop by and tuck into authentic Thai cuisine and shop for products.

We may not know what the future holds for the site but we can preserve good memories of it.

Featured image adapted from @femalesingapore on TikTok.