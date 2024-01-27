Tharman Visits SAF Officer Cadets In Brunei Jungle During 1st Overseas State Visit

Tharman Visits SAF Officer Cadets In Brunei, Learns How They Undergo Jungle Survival Training

Recently, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam went to our Southeast Asian neighbour Brunei for his first overseas state visit since being elected.

Besides meeting dignitaries, he took the chance to meet many Singaporeans there — including officer cadets from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

The soldiers were undergoing jungle training.

Tharman journeys to easternmost district of Brunei

Mr Tharman’s visit to SAF officer cadets was revealed in a news release by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Thursday (25 Jan).

On that day, he journeyed to Temburong District — the country’s easternmost district, separated from the rest of the country by Malaysia.

He was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, as well as several other Singapore politicians including Minister for National Development Desmond Lee and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Maliki Osman.

SAF cadets undergoing jungle training

The SAF officer cadets were undergoing jungle confidence and survival training in Temburong, MINDEF said.

This is in preparation for their Jungle Confidence Course (JCC), the Singapore Army said in a Facebook post.

As part of their training, they did tasks such as building fires and shelters, all of which were demonstrated to the President during his visit.

Tharman praises cadets, says jungle training is invaluable

Speaking to the soldiers, Mr Tharman praised them for showing professionalism and toughness amid the demanding jungle environment.

As the terrain is different from Singapore’s, such training is “invaluable” for them as it helps them grow into capable and resilient leaders, he said.

Such training is made possible thanks to the strong bilateral relationship between Singapore and Brunei, he added.

Besides the SAF training in Brunei, both countries’ militaries conduct frequent bilateral exercises and other exchanges.

Tharman meets Sultan of Brunei

During Mr Tharman’s Brunei visit, which was from 24 Jan to 26 Jan, he also met Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah during a welcome ceremony on 25 Jan, according to a statement from Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The two leaders affirmed the long-standing special relationship between their countries amid our 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year.

They also planted rubber trees by the Brunei River, said Mr Tharman on Facebook.

That evening, Mr Tharman and the First Lady were hosted to a State Banquet by the Sultan and his wife.

Tharman meets 400 Singaporeans in Brunei

The SAF cadets were not the only Singaporeans Mr Tharman met during his trip.

At a reception on 24 Jan, he met about 400 Singaporeans living in Brunei.

The President returned to Singapore on 26 Jan, but not without having breakfast with the Sultan and visiting an Islamic Calligraphy and Arts Studies Centre in the afternoon, MFA said.

