TheSmartLocal Is Giving Out Free Bubble Tea At The Alley Outlets Across S’pore For 10th Birthday

TheSmartLocal & The Alley Are Giving Away Free Bubble Tea On 20 Sep

As part of its 10th anniversary celebrations, media company TheSmartLocal (TSL) is joining hands with The Alley to give out free bubble tea across six outlets in Singapore.

Taking place on Wednesday (20 Sep), between 5pm to 8pm, each outlet is giving away a total of 600 cups of the beverage for free.

To redeem, all you need to do is to follow the Instagram pages of The Alley as well as any of the brands under the TSL Media Group and sing the TSL jingle when you are at the store.

This is but one of a series of treats that TSL Media Group is rolling out to celebrate its 10th anniversary. They include food and beverage giveaways, as well as challenges where participants can stand to win cash prizes.

Between 5pm and 8pm next Wednesday (20 Sep), TSL is partnering with The Alley to give out free bubble tea at six outlets across the country.

The participating The Alley outlets are at:

Junction 8

Sengkang Grand

Tampines 1

Jewel

Funan

Shaw Balestier

Each of these outlets will have 600 small-sized drinks up for redemption.

Follow The Alley & TSL Media Group brands on Instagram to redeem

To get your hands on the free treat, all you need to do is to follow the Instagram pages of The Alley (@thealley.sg) as well as any of the brands under the TSL umbrella:

TheSmartLocal (@thesmartlocalsg)

Uchify (@uchify.sg)

Eatbook (@eatbooksg)

Zula (@zulasg)

MS News (@mustsharenews)

After that, simply sing the TSL jingle at any of the participating outlets to get your free drink.

Do note that the free drinks will have a fixed sugar level of 25%. You may also opt to pay for additional toppings.

Part of TSL Media Group’s #TSL10 birthday campaign

This is part of TSL Media Group’s #TSL10 birthday campaign, taking place from September onwards.

The campaign starts with food and beverage giveaways totaling S$35,000, including this bubble tea giveaway.

TSL Media Group will then roll out a series of “S$100 Challenges”, where participants stand to win cash prizes at various locations.

