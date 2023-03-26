TikTok CEO Says Company Will Keep Safety As Top Priority, Especially For Teenagers

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

TikTok CEO Makes 4 Commitments To Users, Including Protection Of Data From Foreign Access

While TikTok is used by millions all over the world, many didn’t know who the platform’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was.

That is, until Thursday (23 Mar), when the United States (US) Congress grilled Singaporean Chew Shou Zi, making him the latest Internet star.

Perhaps taking advantage of his newfound name recognition, Mr Chew has now personally recorded a TikTok video for users.

He vowed that TikTok will continue to keep safety as their top priority, especially for teenagers.

TikTok CEO uses video to share his message

In a video posted on Friday (24 Mar) to the official TikTok account, Mr Chee said he wanted to share his thoughts on the experience of testifying before Congress.

During the four-hour grilling, the 40-year-old was frequently given little time to answer the questions thrown at him and repeatedly interrupted or dismissed when he did speak.

Thus, he may not have been able to fully convey what he intended to say.

That’s ostensibly why he had to post a video of his own to share an important message.

150 million Amercians use TikTok

That message is: TikTok has taken on the responsibility to protect their American users, he said — of which there are more than 150 million of them.

This is possibly in response to widespread concerns over Tiktok being a tool for spying by China, and a way to influence American youth, among other things.

To that end, he made four commitments to users.

Safety is a top priority: CEO

Firstly, Mr Chew said safety is and will be a top priority for users.

This is especially when it comes to teenagers, he added.

The pledge could’ve been a response to his being questioned over TikTok’s content moderation policies before Congress, with one lawmaker playing several videos that encouraged suicide.

These videos drove an American teenager to end his life last year, it was alleged.

Users’ data to be protected from foreign access: CEO

Secondly, Mr Chew said TikTok will protect users’ data from unauthorised foreign access.

He added that in the US,

American data will be stored on American soil by an American company overseen by American personnel.

This is likely to be an assurance following concerns over TikTok’s China-based parent company ByteDance, which many fear makes them susceptible to Chinese government influence.

TikTok won’t be manipulated by any government: CEO

Thirdly, Mr Chew further responded to concerns over Chinese influence by saying that TikTok won’t be “manipulated by ANY government”.

They will ensure it remains a “platform for free expression”, he added.

One of the accusations levelled at the company during the hearing was that it had chosen “more control, more surveillance and more manipulation”.

TikTok will be transparent & accountable: CEO

Lastly, Mr Chew committed to being accountable for the previous three commitments.

TikTok will do that by being transparent and letting independent monitors have access to hold them to their word, he said, adding,

Now we know that trust is built with every decision we make, and we are proud of the ground-breaking work we are doing to be the most trusted platform in the world.

TikTok CEO thanks users for messages of support

Mr Chew also chose to focus on the many TikTok users who love and support the platform.

Several of these fans have left positive comments on his previous video, he said, sharing some of his favourites.

“THAT is what it’s all about,” he added — “conversations and community”. As compared with the behaviour displayed at the Congress hearing, perhaps, where many lawmakers talked but refused to listen to him?

He thanked users for their support and hoped they would also share what TikTok means to them with their friends and family and maybe more importantly, their elected officials.

Featured image adapted from @tiktok on TikTok.