TikTok goes dark in US hours before federal ban, company hopes Trump will reverse decision

TikTok goes dark in the US following federal ban, app unavailable in app stores

Millions of TikTok users in the United States were left unable to scroll through their favourite videos as a federal ban on the app came into effect over the weekend.

By Saturday evening (Jan 18), TikTok had disappeared from app stores like Apple and Google, reports AP News.

Users who tried to open the app were greeted with a message stating:

Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now.

The message explained that a new law had banned the app in the U.S. and hinted at a possible solution, saying, “We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office.”

The app’s removal came just hours before the federal law officially took effect. It also affected TikTok’s website, where users were directed to download their data—a process the company said could take days.

For now, users who already have the app installed can’t redownload it if deleted or update it for new features. Apple noted that this could impact performance and security.

Trump promises to ‘save TikTok’

In a video, TikTok CEO Shou Chew thanked President-elect Donald Trump for his pledge to “save” the app.

According to NBC News, Trump has suggested giving TikTok a 90-day extension to continue operating in the US, though this has not been finalised.

Mr Chew expressed optimism about Trump’s support, calling him a leader who understands the platform’s potential to connect people.

National security concerns prompt ban

The ban stems from concerns about TikTok’s Chinese ownership and potential risks to US national security. Officials allege that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, could share user data with the Chinese government or manipulate content via the app’s algorithm.

While no concrete evidence has been presented, the Supreme Court ruled that the risks outweighed First Amendment concerns, leading to TikTok’s removal from the country.

ByteDance has denied accusations of data misuse and filed a lawsuit to block the ban but was unsuccessful.

Under the law, ByteDance was required to sell TikTok’s US operations or face a complete shutdown. However, the company has so far refused to sell its proprietary algorithm, which fuels the app’s massive popularity.

Despite this, AI startup Perplexity AI has reportedly proposed a merger with TikTok’s US business, while other investors, including “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary, have shown interest.

