Times Bookstores left with only 1 branch at Jelita Shopping Centre on Holland Road

Times Bookstores closes outlets in Plaza Singapura & Waterway Point, leaving Jelita as the last one

Times Bookstore, a familiar name to book-loving Singaporeans over the years, has closed all its outlets in the country except for one.

Its last-remaining store is at Jelita Shopping Centre on Holland Road.

This comes after it recently closed its branches in Plaza Singapura and Waterway Point.

Times Bookstores website lists only 1 location in Jelita Shopping Centre

According to Times Bookstores’ website, only one location is listed under its stores in Singapore.

That store is Times Jelita, which is located on the second floor of Jelita Shopping Centre.

The two-storey mall on Holland Road is also referred to as “Cold Storage Jelita” as it’s known for its anchor tenant, Cold Storage supermarket, which occupies the first floor.

Times Bookstores closed 2 branches, held moving out sale

Recently, it became apparent that Times Bookstores had closed its branches in Plaza Singapura and Waterway Point in Punggol.

As of its Instagram post on 25 Dec last year, Times was still using hashtags of the two malls, signalling that the two outlets were still open.

However, on 18 Jan, Times promoted a moving-out clearance sale at its Waterway Point outlet over Facebook and Instagram.

That sale was set to last till 26 Jan.

Since then, Times Bookstores has been removed from the websites of the malls.

CapitaLand, which owns Plaza Singapura, and Frasers Property, the owner of Waterway Point, confirmed the closures of Times Bookstores in respective statements to The Straits Times (ST).

A Plaza Singapura spokesman said The Travel Store would take over the vacated unit by end-March, while Frasers Property didn’t divulge the new occupiers of Times’ former store.

Times Bookstores closed a slew of stores over the years

Times Bookstores, known for being a family bookstore, has closed a slew of its stores over the last few years.

Times Junior Jewel, its first standalone store catering to children, shuttered its premises at Jewel Changi Airport at the end of last year.

Its three-storey outlet in The Centrepoint, an iconic location that had been around for decades, closed for good in September 2019.

It was followed by the closure of outlets in Marina Square and Paragon during the Covid-19 period.

The book retailer has been operating in Singapore for more than 40 years.

To visit Times’ last bookstore in Singapore, here’s some details to note:

Times Jelita

Address: 293 Holland Road, #02-16/17, Singapore 278628

Opening Hours: 10am to 8.30pm, daily

Telephone: 6466 5702

Nearest MRT station: Holland Village

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.