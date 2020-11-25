Westgate Timezone Has Over 200 Arcade Games & A Bowling Alley

Claw machines, dance battles, and racing with friends are just some of the fond memories we have when we think of arcades.

Soon, westies can relive all those good times at the new Timezone arcade.

Singapore’s largest Timezone opens at Westgate on 4 Dec, so it’ll be the perfect opportunity for parents to bring their kids for some holiday arcade fun.

Westgate Timezone has over 200 arcade games

At 18,000 sq ft, the size of 3 basketball courts, Westgate’s Timezone will be the largest in Singapore.

And its size is not all the arcade has to boast about.

The new Timezone will feature over 200 of the latest arcade games.

Renowned for their state-of-the-art games from LAI, Sega, Nintendo and many more, these can all be found at Timezone’s new outlet.

Opening on 4 Dec, you can jio your siblings and have a blast together.

Although with the wide selection of games they have, you may just have a hard time dragging them out of Timezone.

Carnival, racing and music zones

The Timezone at Westgate will have 3 zones — Carnival, Racing, and Music.

Reminisce about the good ol’ times as you compete with family and friends at games like Roll-a-ball at the Carnival Zone. This will be the first time this game debuts in Timezone.

There will even be a vintage-style carousel at the Carnival Zone that’ll definitely be a hit amongst children.

The Racing Zone on the other hand, is sure to satisfy adrenaline junkies out there with exhilarating games like Midnight Maximum Tune.

At the Music Zone, you’ll be able to dance up a storm with familiar cult favourite games like Dance Dance Revolution and Pump It Up.

Westgate Timezone has 8-lane bowling alley

Besides the 3 zones, Timezone Westgate also has many other exciting activities in store for you.

There will also be a giant claw machine at the arcade that gives you the chance to win big, literally. You can try your hand at winning huge plushies and many other prizes there.

Westgate Timezone also features many games exclusive to the outlet such as Laughing Madness Air Hockey and a Gotham with the Joker vs Batman game.

If you’re looking to change it up from the usual arcade games, there’s even a bowling alley in the arcade.

There will be 8 lanes and 4 of these will be specially catered to kids with lighter balls provided, perfect for some family fun.

The Timezone at Westgate even has themed party rooms where events and birthday parties can be held.

Pay a visit to Singapore’s largest Timezone

Westgate Timezone opens on 4 Dec and here’s all you need to know about how to get there:

Westgate Timezone

Address: 3 Gateway Drive, #B1-03,4,5, Westgate, Singapore 608532

Opening hours:

Mon-Thu: 11.30am-9.30pm

Fri: 11.30am-10pm

Sat-Sun: 10.30am-10pm

Nearest MRT station: Jurong East

So if you’re looking for more ways to spend your year end holidays with family and friends, you can consider paying Westgate’s Timezone a visit.

