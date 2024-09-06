Thai company to offer Tinder leave & subscription for employees, says it will increase productivity

Thai company to offer Tinder leave and subscription for employees

A Thai company has recently made headlines all over the world for introducing a unique type of leave — the Tinder leave.

Whiteline Group, a Bangkok-based marketing agency, announced the news in early August on its LinkedIn page.

“Our employees can use Tinder leave [to go on dates] with someone,” the post reads.

The post did not state the number of days allocated for the Tinder leave.

Introduced to boost well-being among employees

The unconventional leave was initiated as a measure to boost well-being among employees, reported 9news Australia.

According to the Straits Times, the company believes being in love increases happiness and this will contribute to increased productivity.

The initiative was reportedly launched after an employee was overheard saying that she was “too busy to date”.

The leave allows employees to take time off work to pursue romantic connections, while still being paid.

Will provide Tinder Platinum & Tinder Gold subscriptions to employees

The benefits do not stop at the leaves, though.

The Thai marketing agency will also be providing six months of free Tinder Gold and Tinder Platinum subscriptions to all its employees.

The monthly subscriptions, which originally cost THB 149 (S$5.76) and THB 269 (S$10.40) respectively, unlock premium features on the dating app to increase match-making potential.

The features allow users to match with users worldwide, as well as being able to see who had ‘liked’ them.

The initiative runs until 31 December 2024, and is only applicable to employees who joined in or before July 2024.

Employees who wish to utilise the leave have to give a week’s notice in advance.

Additionally, only confirmed employees are entitled to the leave.

