Tiong Bahru Provision Shop Pin Pin Piau Kay To Close On 7 Nov

Tiong Bahru is known for its old-school houses, good food, and unique shops.

But sometimes, the establishments that have been around for the longest time are the ones dearest to residents’ hearts.

After serving Tiong Bahru residents for the past 83 years, Pin Pin Piau Kay, a convenience store along Seng Poh Road, will be closing down on 7 Nov.

While the closure might come as a surprise for residents, the owner did hint at a possible return.

Tiong Bahru provision shop thanks customers for memories

According to a notice hung in front of Pin Pin Piau Kay’s storefront, the convenience store will take her “final bow” next Sunday (7 Nov) after 54 years.

However, in an interview with The Straits Times (ST), 3rd-generation owner Rodney Goh mentioned that his grandfather had opened the store in 1938 after arriving from China, which would mean that it has been around for 83 years.

Whether Pin Pin Piau Kay has been at Tiong Bahru for the entire length of that time is unclear, but we’re sure senior residents in the area see it as a treasure.

In the closure notice which was presumably crafted by Mr Goh, the shop owner took the chance to thank residents for their support and said their “memories are forever”.

He also hinted at a possible return, though where and when that’ll happen isn’t certain.

Stocks large variety of products

Pin Pin Piau Kay might look like any other heartland convenience store. Yet, its history dates all the way back to the 1930s.

Speaking to ST, Mr Goh said the shop was passed down from his grandfather to his father. He then inherited the shop over 30 years ago.

The shop apparently stocks a large variety of products, from wooden clogs to sapu lidi – brooms made of twigs – and even niche products like figs and pho.

This is partly due to the relatively large expatriate population living in Tiong Bahru.

Interestingly, customers can also walk in to request certain products and Rodney will do his best to source for them.

If you’d like to patronise the shop before their impending closure, here are the deets:



Pin Pin Piau Kay & Co

Address: 71 Seng Poh Rd, #01-33, Singapore 160071

Opening hours: 8am-6.30 (Tues-Sat), 8am-2.30pm (Sun), closed on Mondays

Sad to see it close

It’s certainly sad to see such a beloved shop lowering its shutters after being around for many decades. We hope the closure is temporary and that they will be making a return soon.

If you are a resident of Tiong Bahru or have patronised the stall before, head down to bid farewell before they close on 7 Nov!

