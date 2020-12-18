Toa Payoh Stall Giving Out Free Fish Porridge On Christmas Day, Starts From 5pm On 25 Dec

In just 7 days, Christmas will be upon us, and Singaporeans know that Christmas is around the corner when the temperature drops.

Though we don’t have snow like some other countries, the near-constant rain will make you want to warm up with a bowl of hot, steaming porridge.

Just in time for the season, a fish soup stall in Toa Payoh is giving away free bowls of their signature fish porridge, no strings attached.

Why are they doing this? They’re just feeling generous this season, and want to bring to a smile to those who may be feeling lonely during the Christmas season.

Stall specialises in fish soup & handmade noodles

Jia Yan Fish Soup & Ban Mian is a stall specialising in fish soup and handmade noodles in Block 168, Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

Besides fish soup, the stall also sells heartwarming fare like fish porridge and seafood soup.

Their fried fish soup, comprising battered fish served in creamy broth, seems like just the thing that’s needed for a cold and rainy day.

Giving back to society with 150 free bowls of porridge

This festive season, the stall said it feels like giving back to society.

So from 5pm on Christmas Day (25 Dec), they’ll stop serving any of their other dishes and focus on giving out their signature sliced fish porridge, absolutely free.

150 bowls of the dish will be distributed to the public, no questions asked – and this will last till all of them are given out.

It’s first-come-first-served, so when customers arrive, they’ll be issued a number.

When it’s their turn, they can exchange the slip for a bowl of fish porridge.

Bringing a smile to the lonely

Christmas is a festival associated with the reunion of family and loved ones.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some may not be able to gather with as many people as they usually can, as the rule of 5 is still in place till 28 Dec.

So those who for some reason are feeling lonely on Christmas night may want to head down to Jia Yan.

The stall said they want to bring a smile to those who’re lonely that night.

Perhaps by talking with their staff, the face-to-face human interaction will warm your heart.

‘Tis the season for giving

Christmas is about giving, Jia Yan said, and they’re certainly doing just that.

The festivities are also about a warm, fuzzy feeling, and with their toasty bowls of porridge they’re promising to put that feeling literally inside you — or rather, your stomach.

After all, there’s nothing that inspires Singaporeans more than free or cheap food.

Kudos to Jia Yan for their uplifting efforts, and we hope they’ll have a joyful festive season too.

