Holes Appear In Toa Payoh Flat’s Floor As Unit Below Renovates, HDB Will Repair Damage

3 Holes In Floor Of Toa Payoh Flat Found In Living Room & Bedroom, Owner Complains To HDB

Due to the high density of HDB flats, residents sometimes have to put up with noise when a unit nearby is under renovation.

But after a Toa Payoh ground-floor unit started renovations, their neighbour above reportedly found up to three holes in his floor.

He made a complaint to HDB, who indicated that they’ll fix the damage.

Flat located in Block 231 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh

The unfortunate homeowner is Mr Chen Weiqiang (transliterated from Mandarin), reported Shin Min Daily News.

The 48-year-old chef lives in a second-floor unit in Block 231 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh.

The unit below his flat started renovations in October, he said.

Hole found in bedroom floor of Toa Payoh flat

One day, when Mr Chen was cleaning his bedroom floor, he made a surprising discovery.

There was a hole under the mattress, he found, as well as some cement and debris around it.

Suspecting the renovations downstairs had something to do with it, he first confirmed with his family members that none of them were to blame.

Workers allegedly ignored resident

Mr Chen then went downstairs to talk to the workers doing the construction.

However, they allegedly ignored him, making him feel extremely displeased as he felt like they “didn’t care”.

Thus, he filed a report with the HDB.

Subsequently, an inspection of his home was scheduled for 6 Nov.

2 more holes found in floor of Toa Payoh flat

Before this could happen, two more holes were found in his floor that very day, Mr Chen said.

This time, his mother woke him up, shouting that two holes had appeared in their living room.

The elderly woman, who is in her 70s, told Shin Min that she was in the room when she was shocked to hear a loud sound coming from the floor.

She then saw the floor splitting open. If she had been nearer to the area, her foot would’ve been cut or her eyes would’ve been injured by flying tile fragments, she added.

Mr Chen again went downstairs to ask the workers to stop work.

However, they again allegedly failed to listen to him, making him furious.

HDB says they’ll repair damage

Later, staff from the HDB arrived at Mr Chen’s flat and said they would continue to provide assistance.

On 14 Nov, officers from the HDB and other relevant authorities returned and inspected his floor.

They then indicated that they would repair the damage by replacing the affected floor tiles.

However, they would need time to find similar tiles, they said.

In the meantime, hopefully no more holes will be found in his floor.

Featured images adapted from Shin Min Daily News.