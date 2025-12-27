‘Worst Christmas ever’: Toa Payoh yong tau foo stall deeply hurt by critical STOMP article

Toa Payoh yong tau foo stall criticised as pricey, owner breaks down cost of each item

A yong tau foo stall in Toa Payoh, which is set to close down next month, has said they were “deeply hurt” by a recent review written by citizen journalism site STOMP.

So saddening was the article that the family that runs Hup Chong Yong Tau Foo experienced the “worst Christmas ever in our life”, it said in two Facebook posts across the festive season.

Reviewer charged S$9.20, says it’s ‘not cheap’

In the review on 24 Dec, STOMP noted that prices at the stall had gone “up and up” over the years, with ingredients rising from S$0.60 to S$0.80 and premium items costing S$1.

But the reviewer quipped that these included vegetables that could be bought “for cheap” at the supermarket, processed items found in her fridge and “fried food soaked in oil”.

She said she used to be a regular, but stopped patronising in 2023 after a “bill shock”.

Thus, she professed to be “not shocked” at being charged S$9.20 during her recent visit.

However, her family and colleagues were shocked at the price, she claimed, adding that it was “not cheap” for a “stuffy coffee shop in the heartlands” even considering rent, labour and overhead costs.

Stall breaks down price of meal, gives bean sprouts for free

In a Facebook post on the same day that the review was published, Hup Chong pointed out that the reviewer had ordered 10 items, plus kway teow and bean sprouts.

As eight of the items cost S$0.80 each and two of the items cost S$1 each, the 10 items added up to S$8.40.

Since one portion of kway teow is priced at S$1, the meal actually cost S$9.40 in total.

She eventually paid S$9.20 as the stall decided to waive S$0.20 and give her the bean sprouts for free, “as a gesture of appreciation for writing such a long article about us”, it said sarcastically.

Its meat items contain seafood ingredients, it also noted.

Cheapest meal is S$5, says stall

On Friday (26 Dec), Hup Chong defended itself again, noting that the minimum order at the stall is five items.

As each item costs at least S$0.80, and adding noodles costs an extra S$1, the cheapest meal with five items and noodles would cost S$5, it said, adding:

Is $5 really so expensive that an editor at STOMP would publicly shame us?

Stall has provided quality items over 10 years: Owner

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, one of the owners Lu Meiwen (transliterated from Mandarin) said many of her stall’s items are handmade.

That includes those that are stuffed with minced meat and seafood.

Hoping to offer customers a “unique experience”, they would sometimes get creative with their items, for example adding cheese to luncheon meat.

She believed that over the 10 years she’s been operating the business, they have provided good-quality ingredients and thoughtful service, but the criticism made her feel like all their efforts over the years had been “worthless”.

Toa Payoh yong tau foo stall closing after fall in customers

On 2 Nov, Hup Chong said that they would cease operations in January.

A few days after that, fourth-generation owner Deng Yongda (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that the stall had seen fewer customers since the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 20% fewer customers were coming from offices nearby due to work-from-home arrangements, and new coffee shops in the area had drawn more of them away, he said.

But STOMP said Mr Deng “seemed to utterly lack self-reflection” in his comments.

The reviewer pointed out that many hawkers face the same problems and should “adapt or die out”.

As F&B establishments are everywhere in Singapore, a stall cannot depend on “history alone” but will survive if it gives customers “a reason to return”, she noted.

She is “unlikely” to miss Hup Chong, she said, there are “so many better dining options in the area” and she had almost forgotten about its existence.

Stall aggrieved to be criticised as it’s closing down

In its Facebook post, Hup Chong said “rising operating costs and other realities” had made it impossible to continue.

Proclaiming this as a “reality” faced by many hawkers, it did not ask for sympathy, but hoped the public could understand how difficult it is to survive.

An emotional Ms Lu told Shin Min that they had wanted to wind the business up with dignity but felt aggrieved to be subjected to criticism in its final days.

They were sad enough to have to close down after more than 40 years in Toa Payoh, but this was made worse when diners complained.

“Some of them even said they are happy that we’re closing down,” she said, breaking down in tears.

This negativity was referenced in Hup Chong’s posts, where it said:

There are people who can’t wait for us to close.

Stall accuses STOMP article of ‘shaming and moral judgement’

The stallholders took particular exception to the STOMP article, which they accused of “shaming and moral judgement” on a “hawker who is already about to close”.

While differing opinions and customer experiences are respected, “a sword… can also hurt someone”, they said, adding:

Does rubbing salt on people’s wound makes you happy? Does tarnishing the reputation of one of the longest history serving Yong Tau Foo in Singapore makes you feel great?

The article caused them to feel “helplessness” that was “deeply disheartening” and caused them to be “disappointed in humanity”.

It also affected their 80-year-old mother, who was “shocked and deeply saddened”, so much so that they regretted telling her about it.

The elderly woman retired in her 70s but was content in earning an honest living serving the community, they maintained, adding:

She often told me that although she was tired and never became rich, she was proud that she could raise her children by continuing our family’s hawker legacy.

As the stall was open for business on Christmas Day, they lamented:

It turned what should have been a Merry Christmas to the worst Christmas ever in our life.

Toa Payoh yong tau foo stall thanks supporters

Hup Chong did acknowledge, though, that there were people who wanted them to continue operating.

It reasoned that no matter how much effort is put in, some people would appreciate it while others won’t, it noted, adding, “That’s life”.

Thanking those who had supported the stall over the years, it told them:

Your kindness has meant more to us than you may realise.

Also read: Geylang supper spot Yong He closing in end-Nov unless someone buys over business

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Hup Chong Yong Tau Foo Blk 203 on Facebook.