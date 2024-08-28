TODAY to merge with CNA on 1 Oct in ‘structural change’, will produce digital weekend content

TODAY merger with CNA planned for 1 Oct, advertisers reassured of new opportunities

Singapore digital news outlet TODAY will be merging with Channel NewsAsia (CNA) on 1 Oct.

In an internal memo seen by MS News, Mediacorp editor-in-chief Walter Fernandez described this as a “structural change within the newsroom”, adding that TODAY will become CNA’s “digital long-form weekend magazine”.

Mr Fernandez explained that there has been a surge in news fatigue and unfavourable social media algorithms post-Covid-19. The latter in particular, has led to selected platforms de-emphasising news, he said.

Meanwhile, there is an increasing overlap between the audiences of TODAY, which had gone fully digital in 2017, and CNA’s digital platform.

Mr Fernandez noted that different options were explored before the decision was made to merge the news outlets, both of which are owned by Mediacorp.

After the merger, TODAY will “double down” on its “Big Read” brand of in-depth news analysis. Mr Fernandez also said that TODAY’s Adulting 101 and Mental Health series would continue.

The weekend magazine would additionally include news features, human interest interviews, opinion pieces, and the possibility of interactive photo essays.

The move will not result in any staff cuts. Mr Fernandez promised that all TODAY staff would be offered roles in CNA after the merger, either within the weekend digital magazine or in other teams fitting their skills.

Furthermore, TODAY’s Deputy Chief Editor Yasmine Yahya will lead both the weekend TODAY team as well as the CNA Lifestyle and CNA Luxury teams.

Mr Fernandez saw this merger as mutually beneficial, bringing TODAY’s original journalism to a larger audience while growing CNA’s digital traffic and engagement.

Mediacorp reassures TODAY advertisers about opportunities

In a message sent to TODAY’s partners and clients, Mediacorp’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Jacqui Lim assured advertisers that they would be offered “competitive advertising solutions” in the new TODAY, CNA, as well as alternatives across Mediacorp’s editorial brands, including 8world News, Berita and Seithi.

“We will be reaching out soon to engage advertisers and agencies on these new and exciting opportunities we have lined up,” she said.

A Mediacorp media release stated that the TODAY app and website would no longer be updated from 1 Oct.

Readers interested in the new TODAY’s content would have to read it on the CNA app and website instead.

TODAY, which was first launched as a free tabloid in 2000, will also keep its social media pages but with links that point to the CNA website.

