Today 3 years ago: Minister S Iswaran & property tycoon Ong Beng Seng arrested in corruption probe

On this day: CPIB arrests transport minister S Iswaran

On 11 July 2023, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) arrested then-Transport Minister S Iswaran.

A press release on 12 July stated that the politician was assisting in a corruption probe.

The news shook Singaporeans who immediately began asking questions.

It marked the start of a rare scandal involving a high-ranking Singaporean government official.

Details of arrest not immediately available to public

Following CPIB’s announcement on 12 July, then-Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong provided more details on the situation.

“On 5 July 2023, Director CPIB briefed me on a case CPIB had uncovered, and sought my concurrence to open a formal investigation,” he said in a statement that was later also published on Facebook.

Additionally, Mr Lee instructed S Iswaran to take a leave of absence until the investigation concluded.

It was only two days later, on 14 July, that CPIB announced they had arrested the Transport Minister on 11 July — the day before the announcement.

The news confused the public, who wondered why the arrest was not publicised earlier.

Government responds to speculations

In response to speculations, the Government of Singapore website provided a correction on several claims.

One of these claims alleged that news of the arrest was not immediately made known because it would have been politically embarrassing.

There was also a claim that then-Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had withheld information on the case because he had wanted to conceal the truth.

The page clarified that announcement of an arrest is up to the discretion of the CPIB.

It further added that PM Lee and DPM Wong had only acted in line with that discretion.

“Ministers have to let CPIB independently decide on the release of operational information,” it said.

“CPIB must be afforded the necessary time and space it needs to conduct a proper, thorough, and independent investigation.”

More details emerge and the case balloons

In the following days, more details regarding the arrest emerged. First, that S Iswaran had been released on bail, but also had his passport seized.

He was also barred from entering government buildings or using any of its resources.

The Managing Director of Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), Ong Beng Seng, was arrested alongside the minister.

He left Singapore on 14 July, but his passport would be seized upon his return.

After months of investigation, the CPIB announced that it concluded its probe on 9 Jan 2024.

On 18 Jan, Iswaran was hit with 27 charges of corruption and obstructing justice.

As a result of the charges, he resigned from his political posts, including the Cabinet, the People’s Action Party, and from his post as a Member of Parliament. He also returned the pay he had received since the probe began.

Although he initially said he intends to fight the case, Iswaran pleaded guilty on 24 Sept 2024.

Transport minister had benefited from his post

Iswaran had amended his plea after the charges against him were replaced with lesser charges.

He had originally been charged with “corruptly” obtaining valuables from Ong in exchange for advancing the latter’s business ventures.

However, the amended charges simply state that Iswaran had obtained the valuables as a public servant.

It was found that Ong had gifted Iswaran multiple valuables as the pair worked together to facilitate an agreement between Singapore GP Pte Ltd and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). The business tycoon is often credited as one of the key figures in bringing F1 to Singapore.

The valuables he had gifted Iswaran include:

10 Green Room tickets (worth S$48,150)

Eight Twenty3 tickets (worth S$56,068)

32 general admission tickets (worth S$41,216) for the 2022 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

A flight from Singapore to Doha on his private plane (worth about S$10,410)

A night’s stay in Four Seasons Doha (worth about S$4,737)

A business class flight from Doha to Singapore (worth about S$5,700)

Breaking his silence and home detention

On 3 Oct 2024, a little over a year after his arrest, S Iswaran was sentenced to 12 months’ jail.

In response, he accepted the sentence without appeal.

“I accept that as a minister, what I did was wrong under Section 165. I accept full responsibility for my actions and apologise unreservedly to all Singaporeans,” he said in a statement posted on social media on 7 Oct.

Ong would also plead guilty to a charge of abetting in the obstruction of justice.

Iswaran served four months of his sentence in jail before qualifying for home detention, where he served the rest of his sentence which ended on 6 June 2025.

Also read: Former Transport Minister S. Iswaran completes Home Detention Scheme, no longer under prison custody



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Featured image adapted from S Iswaran on Facebook and Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.