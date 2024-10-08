Iswaran to be housed in single-man jail cell, given straw mat & 2 blankets

Iswaran housed in single-man cell due to safety risk

S Iswaran has been placed in a single-man cell for his jail stay due to assessed risks.

On 3 Oct, the former Transport Minister received a sentence of 12 months’ jail.

He had pleaded guilty to five charges after two were amended to less serious offences of accepting valuable items as a public servant.

On 7 Oct, he announced that he would not be appealing the jail sentence, claiming remorse about the crimes.

Later that day at around 5pm, a prison van took him from the court to jail.

Former minister given straw mat as bedding

The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said that Iswaran received the same safety, security, and medical assessment as the other inmates.

SPS concluded that there was a “higher safety and security risk” for Iswaran if he were to be housed with other inmates.

Prison cells can house either one inmate, up to four inmates, or up to eight inmates.

Due to the assessed risk, SPS gave the former minister a single-man cell.

The cell is about 6.9 square metres, including toilet facilities within.

“He has been given a straw mat and two blankets on which to sleep,” SPS stated.

He also has daily necessities given to all inmates in the form of a toothbrush, toothpaste, clothing, slippers, a towel, and a spoon for meals.

Iswaran may also have up to two visits, including one face-to-face, and write up to four e-letters per month to loved ones.

Additionally, SPS said all inmates would receive the same treatment and be subjected to the same prison rules.

