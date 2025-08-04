Billionaire Ong Beng Seng pleads guilty in Iswaran case, defence seeks no jail time over health issues

Ong Beng Seng pleads guilty to abetting in obstructing justice, defence seeks fine only

Malaysian billionaire Ong Beng Seng pleaded guilty today (4 Aug) to a charge of abetting in the obstruction of justice.

The 79-year-old property tycoon, who is also the majority shareholder of Singapore GP — the organiser of the Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix since 2008 — was implicated in the ongoing corruption case involving former Transport Minister S Iswaran.

Iswaran had been responsible for overseeing the Grand Prix as a national project, serving as chairman of the government’s F1 Steering Committee at the time.

Ong informed Iswaran about CPIB’s discovery of flight manifest

On 10 Dec 2022, Iswaran flew to Doha, Qatar on Ong’s private jet after accepting an invitation from him.

He stayed at a Four Seasons Hotel and returned the next day on a business class flight.

The trip, valued at approximately S$20,848, was paid for by Ong through Singapore GP.

Around 17 May 2023, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) discovered the flight manifest related to Iswaran’s private jet journey.

After being tipped off by his associates, Ong informed Iswaran of CPIB’s discovery.

In response, Iswaran asked Ong to send him an invoice for the trip through Singapore GP — a request Ong agreed to.

Iswaran later paid S$5,700 via cheque to Singapore GP on 24 May 2024, after receiving the invoice.

The prosecution cited this series of actions as obstruction of justice, alleging that Ong had abetted it.

Ong Beng Seng pleads guilty, judicial mercy considered

On 4 Aug, Ong pleaded guilty to the charge of abetting in the obstruction of justice.

A second charge — abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts — was taken into consideration.

The prosecution noted that they would ordinarily have sought an eight-week jail sentence, reduced from 12 weeks due to the guilty plea.

They emphasised the need for strong deterrence, given the seriousness of the offence and the fact that it involved a sitting Minister.

Ong had also been the one to alert Iswaran about CPIB’s discovery.

However, the defence pointed out that Ong suffers from advanced multiple myeloma, a rare form of bone marrow cancer that severely compromises his immune system.

In light of these exceptional medical circumstances, the prosecution accepted that judicial mercy could be exercised to allow for a more lenient sentence.

Defence says Ong unsuited for prison due to high-risk medical issues

In mitigation, Ong’s lawyer, Cavinder Bull, highlighted the severity of his client’s health condition.

He said Ong’s case was very high-risk, with serious infections managed only due to close medical surveillance and immediate access to specialists.

Mr Bull raised concerns that imprisonment would pose serious risks to Ong’s life in the event of an emergency.

The defence also cited a vascular disease in both of Ong’s feet, an infection risk in his spine, and his high fall risk.

“Mr Ong is now living within a very narrow margin where there is no room for error,” Mr Bull stated.

He thus sought a “stiff fine” with no jail time, noting that the prosecution did not object to judicial mercy.

Should judicial mercy be granted, the prosecution requested a S$30,000 fine.

The judge adjourned sentencing to the afternoon of 15 Aug.

