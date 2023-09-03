Tony Leung Bags Lifetime Award At Venice Film Festival, Receives Standing Ovation Upon Acceptance

Tony Leung Receives Lifetime Award & Standing Ovation In Venice

Legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai has reached a new peak in his long career.

The 61-year-old recently bagged the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

Notably, he is the first Chinese actor to receive the prestigious prize.

Leung received a standing ovation as he accepted his award, and was unable to hold back his tears when he delivered his acceptance speech.

First Chinese actor to receive this honour

On Saturday (2 Sep), Tony Leung bagged the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the highest honours in the film industry, at the Venice Film Festival.

This prestigious award recognises individuals who have made an impact on the industry.

According to South China Morning Post, he is the first Chinese actor to receive this honour.

The award was presented to Leung by Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee. In fact, the pair had previously collaborated on the 2007 film ‘Lust, Caution’.

Footage of the ceremony showed the audience giving the Hong Kong actor a standing ovation as he went onstage to receive his prize.

He bowed to the audience with his trophy as the room filled with thunderous applause.

Tony Leung unable to hold back tears at Venice Film Festival

While delivering his acceptance speech, Leung was visibly emotional as he wiped away tears from his eyes.

He started off his speech by thanking his wife, actress Carina Lau, for her love and constant support. Additionally, he also expressed his gratitude to his family, friends, and fans who have stuck by him so far.

Thanking the film festival for the recognition, his voice cracked as he exclaimed, “This is really a great honour!”

Subsequently, he proceeded to pay tribute to his home of Hong Kong, where he began his acting career.

“I also want to share this honour and give thanks to all those wonderful people who I have worked with over the past 41 years because this is a tribute to them as well, and, of course, to Hong Kong cinema.”

Featured image adapted from Agence France-Presse via South China Morning Post and Carina Lau on Instagram.