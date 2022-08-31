TOTO 1st Prize Reaches S$8M For 1 Sep Draw, S’pore Pools Outlets See Queues

TOTO Jackpot Prize Snowballs Over 3 Draws & Reaches S$8 Million

What better way is there to kick off the start of another month than with a nice, fat windfall?

Well, that might just be possible as the TOTO jackpot prize has once again reached S$8 million for the 1 Sep draw.

The TOTO top prize snowballed since there were no first prize winners for the past three consecutive draws.

Jackpot prize reaches S$8M for 1 Sep draw

Earlier this month on 18 Aug, the jackpot prize of S$5,634,202 – snowballed over three draws – was won by one lucky punter.

Since then, there were no other TOTO jackpot winners for the next three draws.

The jackpot amount stood at S$1,196,739 for the 22 Aug draw, but there were no Group 1 and Group 2 Winners.

The prize continued to grow to S$2,852,218 and then S$5,699,511 for the next two draws. These remained unclaimed as well.

When there was still no Group 1 winner in the 29 Aug draw, the jackpot prize snowballed to a whopping S$8 million.

Long queues spotted at Singapore Pools

With such an enticing jackpot prize at stake, many hopeful punters made their way to Singapore Pools outlets around the country.

According to the Singapore Atrium Sale Facebook page, long queues were spotted at Singapore Pools @ Cold Storage in Compass One.

A similar situation took place over at Lot One Mall’s Singapore Pools @ NTUC FairPrice.

If you are planning to try your luck for the next cascade draw, do note that ticket sales will end at 9pm on Thursday (1 Sep). The draw will then take place at 9.30pm.

May the odds be ever in your favour.

