TraceTogether Tokens In ‘High Demand’, Queues Seen At Various Collection Points

Earlier this week, the government announced that the TraceTogther system would be essential for Singapore to enter Phase 3.

Although Singaporeans can check-in under the system using both app and token, it seems some Singaporeans are more fond of the latter option.

On Saturday (24 Oct) morning, the GovTech Facebook page posted a notice saying the TraceTogether tokens are currently in high demand, and urged Singaporeans not to be in a hurry to collect them.

Queues seen islandwide for TraceTogether Tokens

The notice shouldn’t come as a huge surprise if you’ve been on social media of late.

Long lines of Singaporeans eager to get their hands on the tokens have been seen at various collection points across Singapore. This was apparently the queue situation at SingPost Centre on Saturday (24 Oct) morning.

Another netizen estimated that there were around 300 people on site.

Snaking lines were also seen at Bishan Community Centre on 22 Oct.

Check for token availability before heading down

In light of the situation, folks from GovTech urges members of the public not to rush to collect the tokens.

Singaporeans are also encouraged to check for the Tokens’ availability before heading down. They may do so via TraceTogether Token website.

Kallang Community Case, in this case, appears to have run out of the tokens, as indicated by the “OUT OF STOCK” icon.

It is also not compulsory for Singaporeans to collect the TraceTogether Tokens. The mobile phone app also allows users to check-in under the TraceTogether system.

Collection points are expected to be expanded to all Community Centres (CC) by November too, so perhaps crowds will be more ‘spread out’ by then.

Let’s not rush to collect tokens and create unnecessary crowds

Though an increase in uptake of the TraceTogether system has been identified as an essential requirement for Singapore to enter Phase 3, let’s heed GovTech’s advice and not rush out to collect the Tokens, which may lead to unnecessary crowds.

