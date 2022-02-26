Singapore Motorcyclist Stopped By Polite Traffic Police For Speeding & Tinted Visor

Every motorist would be familiar with the sian feeling of getting pulled over by traffic police (TP) officers.

But underneath the helmet and uniform of these officers are humans who are merely discharging their duties.

On Friday (25 Feb), a motorcyclist was pulled over for speeding and other miscellaneous offences.

But instead of a hostile exchange, the rider and the officers had a friendly discussion about the transgressions, exchanging banters along the way.

S’pore cyclist stopped after overtaking stealth traffic police officer

In the video shared by Facebook user JoJo Titipong, a rider could be seen speeding down an undisclosed road.

As the motorcyclist approaches a traffic junction, he overtakes a mysterious rider dressed in black who turns out to be a stealth TP officer.

The rider, from which the footage was taken, was subsequently asked to pull over further down the road.

Polite Traffic police questions S’pore motorcyclist about tinted visor

With their vehicles parked safely along the road, the TP officer approached the offender and asked if he knew the speed limit of the road he was riding on.

The rider answered 70km/hr but was quickly interrupted by the TP officer, who told him it was actually 60km/hr.

The TP officer explained that he had closed 1 eye when he saw the rider travelling at 70km/hr. However, he could not ignore matters when he saw the motorcyclist accelerating to 80km/hr.

The TP officer then queried about the motorcyclist’s tinted visor.

Instead of finding an excuse or simply denying it, the rider admitted to his mistake.

The officer then proceeded to check on other parts of the bike, including the front plate and the exhaust.

After the spot-check, the officer brought the motorcyclist to his bike, where he showed footage of the latter speeding earlier on.

Again, the rider readily confessed to his transgression and did not make any attempts to wriggle out of the situation.

The officer then subsequently checked on the rider’s tinted visor.

After informing the rider that anything below 80% clarity is illegal, the officer was shocked when he discovered that the rider’s visor was of 2% clarity — the lowest he had apparently seen in his entire career.

The rider then jokingly replied that he wasn’t sure if the officer meant it as a compliment or not.

Perhaps sensing that the rider was in the mood for some banter, the officer quipped,

I mean if you gonna fail, might as well fail spectacularly.

After completing their checks, the officer rushed off together with a colleague, apparently to check on a group of 20 riders on the other side of the road.

Rider reminds motorists that TP officers are doing their jobs

Towards the end of the video, the OP shared his thoughts on the incident.

According to him, he did not feel upset about being stopped as he was attended to by friendly officers.

Even though he knew he had done something wrong, their friendly approach made him feel “at ease”.

He also urged other motorists who find themselves in similar situations to own up if they’re indeed at fault.

He ends the video with a timely reminder of how we ought to be more empathetic towards TP officers,

We can hate them all we want. But they are also doing their job.

TP officers are doing their jobs

While it’s understandable for motorists to feel sian whenever they’re stopped by TP officers, they should always remember that nothing is personal and that the officers are merely doing their jobs.

Kudos to the OP for staying calm despite the summon and having a friendly chat with the officers instead of responding hostilely.

We hope the encounter brightened the officers’ days and that they went on discharging their duties safely.

