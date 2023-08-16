US Music Festival Attendees Get Electrocuted After Sitting On Train Tracks To Take Selfies

3 Music Festival Attendees Electrocuted While Sitting On Train Tracks For Selfies

In the age of selfies, it can be tempting to want to take pictures in increasingly adventurous ways.

Doing so, though, runs the risk of putting ourselves in perilous situations.

This was the case recently in the United States (US) when three music festival attendees decided to sit on train tracks for photos.

Coming into contact with an energised rail of the tracks caused one of them to get electrocuted. He then reached out to touch his friend, affecting her as well.

Musical festival attendees electrocuted while on train tracks

According to WGN-TV, the incident occurred at the Ridgeland Green Line station in Oak Park, Chicago on 5 Aug at around 7.30pm.

Footage of the scene has emerged on Twitter, showing the three friends sitting on the train tracks, seemingly part of a larger group.

The male youth sitting on the right side of the screen then comes into contact with the third rail.

He immediately goes rigid and starts twitching before grabbing his female friend for help, apparently causing her to suffer a shock as well.

Both of their bodies become stiff from the electrocution, almost lying down prone on the tracks.

The third person then grabs the girl’s hand to pull her up, attempting to keep her upright before leaning over to help his other friend as well.

This turns out to be in vain as the girl flops back down to her prone position, the same situation repeating itself with her companion.

The boy helping them appears to feel an electric shock and leans back before trying to assist them in getting off the rails again.

In hospital with condition unknown

A spokesperson from the Oak Park Fire Department told Newsweek that the victims were part of a group travelling to Chicago to attend the Lollapalooza music festival.

They added that a few other members of their group were able to remove the man and woman from the tracks.

The boy, who suffered cardiac arrest, was rushed to Loyola University Medical Centre after paramedics worked to revive him.

His female friend, on the other hand, was conscious when emergency services reached the area. However, she was also conveyed to the hospital.

Newsweek noted that the male victim is still in critical condition as of Sunday evening (13 Aug). His long-term prognosis is currently unknown.

Fortunately, the woman is doing well.

According to the Chicago Transit Authority, its tracks are made up of 600-volt electrified rails.

While humans can occasionally survive exposure to high voltage, deaths from as low as 42 volts have also occurred before, Science ABC stated.

Featured image adapted from Twitter.