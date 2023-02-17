Woman Killed By Concrete Slab During Upper Bukit Timah Hike Was Taking Photos With Friends

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Killed By Concrete Slab Was Hiking In Abandoned Village Off Upper Bukit Timah Road

While we can now travel again, we would still remember a time when hiking around Singapore became really popular as we couldn’t explore other countries.

That was in 2021, when a woman went on a trek in Upper Bukit Timah with her friends.

Unfortunately, she was killed when a concrete slab fell on her.

At the time, she and her friends were taking photos with the slab.

Deceased was auxiliary police officer who liked hiking

Madam Melita Dollah, 48, was an auxiliary police officer with four children.

She also liked hiking, according to her Facebook profile, which has a number of photos of her and her friends at various outdoor locations in Singapore.

Sadly, she was hiking when she perished in an incident ruled as a misadventure.

Woman hiked with friends at forested area

On 19 Dec 2021, Mdm Melita met five friends at Hillview MRT station at 9.30am, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA) according to court proceedings.

They proceeded to hike in a forested area off Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The roughly triangular patch of land, bounded by the main road, Lorong Sesuai and the former Ford factory, is known as Kampung Mendoza.

It’s named for the kampung that used to be there until it was demolished in the 1980s.

The area has also been earmarked for future development linked to the Rail Corridor, including an elevated forest walk to the old Bukit Timah Fire Station.

Woman & friends try to take photos at concrete slab

At about 12pm, Mdm Dollah and her friends reached the abandoned site of Kampung Mendoza.

There, they found a concrete slab standing about 1.5-2m tall.

Behind it was a mound about half the height of the slab. A person could stand on the mound to look over the top of the slab.

The slab also had a large horizontal crack across the centre that seemingly went unnoticed by the group.

Mdm Melita and one of her friends tried to take a photo where one of them (Mdm Melita) would stand right in front of the slab, while the other woman would stand on the mound behind it.

It was reportedly the deceased who also suggested that the woman behind the slab stretch her hands down to Mdm Melita, who would grab her hands from below. This meant that her friend’s entire weight bore down against the slab.

Woman killed when concrete slab breaks in half

Unfortunately, this caused the slab to break in half, and the top half to fall on Mdm Melita.

Only her lower legs could be seen poking out from under the slab.

One of her ankles was also badly injured.

An ambulance was called at about 12.55pm, and paramedics arrived at 1.12pm. Mdm Melita was found to have no pulse nor breath.

She was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital but was pronounced dead at about 2.35pm after she couldn’t be revived.

According to the autopsy, she had suffered from multiple injuries, including lung and heart lacerations and vertebral fractures.

Judge warns hikers to be aware of dangers

The State Coroner ruled the incident a misadventure, adding that it was “a very unfortunate case”.

This was especially as Mdm Melita had no chronic illnesses and was a healthy woman with an active lifestyle.

The Judge then warned hikers to always be aware of dangers while hiking.

He noted that the area where the incident happened had no designated paths, so hikers should be mindful of any hazards.

At the time, the area had not been fenced off and there were no signs to prohibit the public from entering the forest.

MS News extends our condolences to the friends and family of Mdm Melita. We hope they can get closure from the findings of the Coroner.

Featured image adapted from Melita Dollah on Facebook and James Lee by way of Joven Chiew on Facebook.