S$100,000 Up For Grabs In S’pore Treasure Hunt Game, Find Clues & Coins To Win

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Hunt The Mouse Treasure Hunt Returns On 9 Mar With S$100,000 Up For Grabs

It’s hard to deny the thrill of finding free money, but not every one of us might be that lucky all the time.

Luckily for us, the Hunt the Mouse treasure hunt has returned for its fourth iteration, with S$100,000 worth of coins ‘hidden’ islandwide. The hunt started on Thursday (9 Mar) and will continue for 30 days.

Apart from daily clues released by Sqkii — the mastermind of the treasure hunt — TADA users can also get more hints when they use the ride-hailing app.

101 coins hidden around Singapore in islandwide treasure hunt

Based on an announcement on their Facebook page, Sqkii launched the treasure hunt on Thursday (9 Mar).

According to a press release, there are 101 coins hidden around Singapore.

#tiktoksg🇸🇬 #sgtiktok #ditto ♬ Ditto – NewJeans @sqkiimouse BREAKING: 100K will be hidden in Singapore from today onwards. All the cash must be found in the next 30 days. More hints will be released on my Facebook page (Sqkii) over the next few hours. Start hunting for it now at sqkii.com/htmTT 🐭 #sqkii

Of these coins, there will be one gold coin worth S$50,000. The rest of the 100 silver coins can be exchanged for S$500 each.

In order to win the cash prizes, aspiring hunters must go out and about to visit physical locations around the island.

However, where they head to depends on how they wish to interpret the given clue.

Clues released every day

At the time of writing, Sqkii has released six clues on their Facebook page.

Those who missed these first few clues need not fret since Sqkii plans to drop hints daily.

Apart from Facebook, Sqkii also shares its hints on Instagram.

More hints for those who use TADA app

In addition to the clues provided by the treasure hunt’s organiser, TADA users can also unlock exclusive clues.

As the exclusive ride-hailing partner for this year’s Hunt The Mouse campaign, TADA is offering its users more advantages in the game.

For every completed ride, TADA users will be awarded crystals that can be used to find silver coins more easily, eliminate gold coin locations, or get gold coin hints.

To enjoy these perks, TADA users only need to link their registered phone numbers to the Hunt The Mouse game.

Stand a chance to get free money

Those searching for a fun activity to do in Singapore need not look further.

As the treasure hunt will last for the next month or so, that leaves plenty of time for people to join in the fun.

However, interested hunters should still sign up on the website soon, as only a limited number of coins are up for grabs.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sqkii on Facebook.