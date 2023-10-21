Tsingtao Brewery Worker Allegedly Pees In Malt Container, Chinese Authorities Investigating

Shandong Tsingtao Brewery Worker Allegedly Pees In Malt Container On 19 Oct

Footage showing a Tsingtao Brewery worker allegedly urinating into a container of raw materials has been making rounds on Chinese social media.

The Chinese brewery has since issued a statement assuring customers that the batch of malt has been sealed off and will not be used for production.

Meanwhile, authorities in Shandong province are currently investigating the matter.

Tsingtao Brewery worker allegedly climbs into malt container and pees

On Friday (20 Oct), Chinese news site Dawan News (大皖新闻) shared a picture showing a man in blue overalls and a yellow hat urinating in a container.

The incident apparently occurred the day before (19 Oct) at Tsingtao Brewery No. 3 — located at Pingdu in Shandong Province, China.

CCTV footage of the incident has since made rounds on Weibo.

In the video, the alleged worker climbed into the container before appearing to make adjustments near his groin area.

He then stood still for several seconds as he seemingly relieved himself.

Brewery seals off the affected batch of malt

Tsingtao Brewery issued a statement on Friday (20 Sep) addressing the incident captured in the footage.

The brewery assured customers that the incident is of “great importance”. They reported the incident to the authorities immediately after they caught wind of it.

The authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Tsingtao also said that they have “completely sealed” the affected batch of malt.

The factory in question, however, told Red Star News (红星新闻) that they were unable to ascertain if the person was an employee given the low resolution of the video.

